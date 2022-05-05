Heartwarming! Kanpur Cop Buys All Balloons From Street Vendor To Help Him Go Home Early For Eid Celebrations

While numerous parts of India continue to report many unfortunate instances of communal violence, few reports of humanity, love, and harmony between the two communities reveal the true picture of secular and peaceful India.

One of those uplifting and truly heartwarming incidents involves a cop from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, who is receiving applause for buying all the balloons from a street vendor for a good cause.

In a video that has now gone massively viral on social media, ACP Tripurari Pandey can be seen buying all the balloons from the seller as he reportedly wanted to go home to celebrate Eid. However, he was not leaving without earning enough money. In order to help him out, the earlier mentioned cop can be seen in the video buying balloons and distributing them among the children who wanted them for Eid.

This heartfelt gesture from ACP Pandey allowed the street vendor to earn enough money to return home to his family to celebrate Eid.

Ongoing Communal Tensions

Over the past few months, multiple clashes over communal differences have occurred in numerous parts of the country, including Rajasthan's Jodhpur stone-pelting, Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi, Khargone violence in Madhya Pradesh and others.

Loudspeaker Row

Since the loudspeaker row started in India, a total of 53,942 loudspeakers were uninstalled in Uttar Pradesh from various religious places until 7 am on May 1, after the direction of the Yogi-led BJP government. Right before this announcement, Yogi Adityanath also had instructed to restrict loudspeakers' volume at religious places earlier this month.

Previously, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on April 13, had released an ultimatum to the state government and reiterated his demand to remove loudspeakers from mosques.

Also Read: Here's Why Tea Garden Workers Are Protesting Against Proposed Airport In Assam's Barak Valley