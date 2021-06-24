Heartwarming! Kamal Haasan Video Calls Fan Suffering From Brain Cancer, Fulfills His Wish

In a heartwarming gesture, actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan recently interacted with his fan Saketh Ram, who is battling terminal brain cancer, over a video call.

Fulfilling Fan's Wish

Ram is a diehard Kamal Haasan fan and it was his dream to meet his idol. A father of two, Ram was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. The actor promptly responded to this information and arranged for virtual interaction.

Kamal Haasan spoke to Ram and encouraged him to fight his illness, reported The Hindustan Times.

Ram along with his family members interacted over a video call organised by Sandhya Vaidyanathan. Screenshots and videos from the conversation have gone viral on social media and his fans are praising him for his gesture. Vaidyanathan took to Twitter to thank the actor.

Past Incidents

Such heartwarming gestures towards fans have occurred in Bollywood. The Cosmopolitan Magazine noted a few.

Aamir Khan met Nihal, a 14-year-old child with special needs who was highly inspired by the actor's movie Taare Zameen Par and had an immense desire to meet Khan.

Salman Khan had helped one of his fans and her family in rebuilding their small house in the village and secured a job for her. Hrithik Roshan spent time with a 15-year-old cancer patient, Nikita Shukla, fulfilling her last wish.

