​Gurugram's First Female Commissioner, IPS Kala Ramachandran, Takes Charge From Today

Haryana's Gurugram is set to get its first-ever woman police commissioner. IPS officer Kala Ramachandran succeeded KK Rao and is taking charge from today. This is the second time an IPS officer of the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) ranks to become the city's top cop, the first one being Mohammad Akil, who held the position from February 2019 to July 2020.

Ramachandran became an IPS officer in 1994. After her marriage from the Tamil Nadu cadre, she shifted to the Haryana cadre. According to Live Mint, she worked with the Intelligence Bureau in 2001, before which she served as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Rewari, Panchkula and Fatehabad districts. Her impressive resume includes heading the North Eastern Police Academy in Meghalaya from 2017 to 2020.

Making Gurugram Safe And Secure

As the city's new police commissioner, Kala Ramachandran has definite plans in store. As reported by NDTV, she wants to work towards making Gurugram safe and secure for all the city dwellers. "Gurugram is a city with diverse milieu from rural to urban and corporate to industrial, the focus will be on ease of living and doing business," she adds.

Apart from ensuring a better quality of life, her plan's safety for women and children is also an essential aspect of safety. Ramachandran explains, "Besides traffic management and road safety, we will also focus on the security and safety of citizens from street crimes like hooliganism, eve-teasing and drunk driving. Security of women, protecting children from offences and checking economic offences and cyber crimes would also be a priority.

City Police Hounded By Controversies

Kala Ramachandran's appointment comes as a result of a significant reshuffling process. With her succession, KK Rao now works at the Centre for Police Training and Research in Bhondsi. Around 15 IPS officers have been transferred to different locations around the state. Former IG of Karnal Range, Mamta Singh, now holds the same position in Rohtak and Lokender Singh is the SP of Hisar. Earlier, he had the same place in Kaithal.

According to The Times of India, Gurugram police has been at the centre of particular controversies. An SHO from Kherki Daula station was arrested for extortion, whereas a DCP was suspended for allegedly taking bribes in August 2021.

