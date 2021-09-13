All section
Heartening! Judge Steps Out Of Courtroom To Award Compensation To Paralysed Person In Chhattisgarh

Image Credits: Pixabay

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Heartening! Judge Steps Out Of Courtroom To Award Compensation To Paralysed Person In Chhattisgarh

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Chhattisgarh,  13 Sep 2021 9:40 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The man, a victim in a road accident case, had been demanding compensation from an insurance company for the last three years.

In a heartwarming incident, a district court judge in Chhattisgarh's Korba came out of the four walls of a courtroom and awarded a compensation of ₹20 lakh to a man who had suffered paralysis after suffering severe injuries in a 2018 road accident.

Dwarika Prasad Kanwar, 42, was unable to go to the courtroom due to his underlying health condition, India Today reported.

B P Verma, District and Sessions court judge, who is also the chairman of the District Legal Services Authority, was hearing Kanwar's accident compensation case during the National Lok Adalat. When the judge got to know about Kanwar's medical condition, he stepped out of the courtroom and went to the parking area of the court premises, where the victim was sitting in a vehicle.

Judgement Delivered In Parking Area

According to the statement by a government public relations officer, Kanwar's lawyer P S Rajput and respondent insurance company's advocate Ramnarayan Rathore accompanied the judge, where he delivered the judgement and ordered the insurance company to provide a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to Kanwar.

In December 2018, the victim had sustained grave injuries after his car collided with a trailer in the Manikpur area of Raigarh town. He had suffered a fracture in his spinal cord. Later, he also suffered from paralysis, due to which he was bed-ridden and unable to move his body. He had demanded compensation from the insurer as his family suffered a financial crisis due to his accident.

After the verdict, the victim expressed gratitude for the disposal of the case, which was lying pending for the last three years.

Also Read: Good News! Karnataka To Come Up With 'Green Budget' To Protect Ecology, Forests


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Chhattisgarh Judge 
Chhattisgarh Compensation Case 
Chhattisgarh High court 

