Heartening! Judge Steps Out Of Courtroom To Award Compensation To Paralysed Person In Chhattisgarh

In a heartwarming incident, a district court judge in Chhattisgarh's Korba came out of the four walls of a courtroom and awarded a compensation of ₹20 lakh to a man who had suffered paralysis after suffering severe injuries in a 2018 road accident.

Dwarika Prasad Kanwar, 42, was unable to go to the courtroom due to his underlying health condition, India Today reported.



B P Verma, District and Sessions court judge, who is also the chairman of the District Legal Services Authority, was hearing Kanwar's accident compensation case during the National Lok Adalat. When the judge got to know about Kanwar's medical condition, he stepped out of the courtroom and went to the parking area of the court premises, where the victim was sitting in a vehicle.

Judgement Delivered In Parking Area

According to the statement by a government public relations officer, Kanwar's lawyer P S Rajput and respondent insurance company's advocate Ramnarayan Rathore accompanied the judge, where he delivered the judgement and ordered the insurance company to provide a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to Kanwar.



In December 2018, the victim had sustained grave injuries after his car collided with a trailer in the Manikpur area of Raigarh town. He had suffered a fracture in his spinal cord. Later, he also suffered from paralysis, due to which he was bed-ridden and unable to move his body. He had demanded compensation from the insurer as his family suffered a financial crisis due to his accident.



After the verdict, the victim expressed gratitude for the disposal of the case, which was lying pending for the last three years.

