All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
From SBIs Sweeper To Assistant General Manager, Heres One Inspiring Story of Pratiksha Tondwalkar

Image Credit: Twitter/ Srikanth Matrubai, Wikimedia

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

From SBI's Sweeper To Assistant General Manager, Here's One Inspiring Story of Pratiksha Tondwalkar

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Maharashtra,  2 Aug 2022 8:43 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

58-year-old Pratiksha Tondwalkar started as a sweeper in the State Bank of India and, after 37 years of struggle, closed out as an Assistant General Manager.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Saga of 58-year-old Pratiksha Tondwalkar, who started as a sweeper at the Mumbai branch of State Bank of India (SBI) and 37 years later she has closed out as an Assistant General Manager of SBI. She has proved her mettle and sent a strong message to the world that a situation can't control destiny if the ambition is enormous.

She was born in a below-middle-class family in 1964, and at 16, she got married to Sadashiv Kadu, adding that she also had to leave her secondary education. Her husband worked as a bookbinder at the Mumbai branch of SBI. Years after the marriage, the couple had their first son.

The duo was on their way to the native village when Kadu died in a road accident. At age 20, the tragic incident left her fend for herself and her little son. She used to visit the Mumbai branch of SBI to collect the payment dues of her husband. Meanwhile, she always thought that she would be required to take up a job to make ends meet, informs Times Now.

Being unqualified was a challenge for her to get a job at SBI. She asked the bank to get help and started working as a sweeper soon after. In her job, she was involved in activities like dusting the furniture and cleaning bathrooms and premises. After doing all the hard work, she used to earn a sum of Rs 65-70 per month.

"Whenever my son (Vinayak) asked for a packet of biscuits, I would get off one stop early on the bus just so that I could save the money to be able to afford them," Tondwalkar said.

Her Ambition Took Her Miles Ahead

She toiled by involving in such drudgery and got inspired by seeing the high-paid jobs of other employees in the bank. She defied all the social norms and challenges and started working to achieve her dreams, leading to a meaningful life.

Her relatives helped her arrange the books for her studies, and she cleared the class 10 examination through her consistent efforts. She had a target to secure a high-end job, but it required a minimum qualification of the 12th standard. She enrolled in a college at Vikhroli in Mumbai and passed the 12th exam in 1995.

The bank promoted her to the post of clerk. She married Pramod Tondwalkar in 1993, who was a bank messenger. Later she proved her mettle as a clerk and got promoted to trainee officer in 2004. Over the next 18 years, she was promoted many times and was finally designated as the Assistant General Manager of SBI in Mumbai.

Also Read: CWG 2022: Sushila Devi, Vijay Kumar & Harjinder Kaur's Podium Finishes Takes India's Medal Tally Reaches 9

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Pratiksha Tondwalkar 
State Bank of India 
SBI Asst General Manager 
Mumbai SBI 

Must Reads

Know How This Teacher From Mumbai Made World's First Humanoid Robot From Waste Materials
Does This Video Show Burqa Clad Man Kidnapping Child? No, Viral Video Is Scripted or Scripted Video Of A Man Kidnapping A Kid Viral With False Communal Spin
Old Image From 2016 Of Man Distributing Meds During Kanwar Yatra Circulated With Fake Communal Spin
'Pencil, Eraser, Maggi Gone Costlier': 6-Yr-Old Girl's Letter To PM Modi Goes Viral
Similar Posts
Free Chhole Bhature In Chandigarh? Vendor Offers Free Meal To People Taking COVID Booster Dose
Uplifting

Free 'Chhole Bhature' In Chandigarh? Vendor Offers Free Meal To People Taking COVID Booster Dose

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala: Temple & Mosque Committee Unified To Raise Fund For 18-Yr-Old Cancer Patient
Uplifting

Kerala: Temple & Mosque Committee Unified To Raise Fund For 18-Yr-Old Cancer Patient

The Logical Indian Crew
Hyderabad: Doctors At NIMS Restore Food Pipes Of Two Children Born With Rare Medical Condition
Uplifting

Hyderabad: Doctors At NIMS Restore Food Pipes Of Two Children Born With Rare Medical Condition

The Logical Indian Crew
Manisha Ropeta Makes Heads Turn By Becoming Pakistans First Hindu Woman Senior Cop
Uplifting

Manisha Ropeta Makes Heads Turn By Becoming Pakistan's First Hindu Woman Senior Cop

The Logical Indian Crew
Family Of Civil Servants! 4 Siblings From UPs Lalganj District Crack UPSC Exam, Serve As IAS & IPS Officers
Uplifting

Family Of Civil Servants! 4 Siblings From UP's Lalganj District Crack UPSC Exam, Serve As IAS & IPS...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X