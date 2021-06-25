Meet This JNU Computer Operator Who Has Nine Guinness World Records In His Name

For most people, Vinod Kumar Chaudhary might be an ordinary computer operator at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). But very few are aware of the extraordinary talent he possesses. In fact, he has nine Guinness World Records to his credit.

Chaudhary also trains students, poor and disabled people in his own computer institute that he runs at his house. Besides this, he trains the local youth to clear the army physical trials.

Inspired by the legendary Milkha Singh since his childhood, the 41-year-old has always dreamt of becoming a champion athlete. Although he could not achieve the desired heights in the field of sports due to health issues, he has pulled off his speed in typing. His recent record came last year during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sets A New Benchmark Everytime

Chaudhary, who has a master's degree in Sociology, holds records for typing with his nose, blindfolds and with a mouth stick. He made his first record in the year 2014 for typing 103 characters in 46.30 seconds with his nose. He also holds a record for typing while being blindfolded, typing with one hand and typing with a single finger. Over the years, he has successfully broken his records and set a new benchmark, reported ANI.

"I break my records and try to improve. My last record is for maximum touching of hand by a tennis ball within one minute. I could do it 205 times," he said.

"The record time to type a prescribed 103 character text using my nose was around 46.3 seconds. When I typed with one hand, the timing was around 6 seconds. When I typed blindfolded, it was too around 6 seconds. When I first typed with a mouth stick with spaces, the time was around 18 seconds. I broke that record and the new record timing is 7.01 seconds," he added.

In 2016, Chaudhary's second record was for the fastest typing of all alphabets blindfolded in 6.71 seconds. The same year, he broke his record for the most rapid typing in 6.09 seconds. A year later, he typed all the alphabets in 18.65 seconds by holding a stick in his mouth. He achieved the same feat in 2018 in 17.69 seconds and in 2019 in 17.01 seconds.

'Want To Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record'

He said his aim is to makeover 19 entries in the Guinness book, a record held by veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. "I keep looking for new ideas and practising for them," he added. The Nangloi resident saide wants want to run a full-fledged computer institute which does not have any infrastructure limitations and can provide free training to the needy.

