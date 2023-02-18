Ladakh: This Doctor Single-Handedly Revamped Border Village's Healthcare System

Stories of doctors saving the day are not new in the country, and their selfless contributions continue to restore the hope people have in humanity. Some among these lifesavers often go beyond their line of duty to ensure their services reach those who are in need of them. One such doctor is Jigmet Wangchuk, a Medical Officer with over a decade's experience in government service. He received his transfer order in the year 2020, and ever since then, it has been a time of transformation for the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Chushul.

Braving Past Challenges

When he received his transfer order in 2020, Dr Wangchuk was not entirely sure of what awaited him in Chushul. The PHC was entirely out of order, with the plaster peeling off the walls, lack of proper medical equipment, and all together, a poor state of the wards and outpatient departments (OPDs). The staff was minimal, and there was no qualified doctor for allopathic treatment or to even attend to emergency cases, handle deliveries and provide ante-natal and postnatal care. Paramedics provided patients with basic treatment and referred them to a district hospital located about 200 km away for further medical assistance.

Deciding to bring a change to the condition, Dr Wangchuk requested funds to make the PHC fully operational. With the ₹5 Lakhs that he managed to get sanctioned, the hospital was starting to look hopeful. However, the pandemic struck around the time, and finding masons and labourers to complete the work became a challenge. Not letting the situation deter their spirit, Dr Wangchuk decided to renovate the medical centre with available help and ensured that medical services reached even the remotest locations.

Taking Healthcare To Border Villages

Dr Wangchuk stated that the government had extended the five lakhs in the form of two instalments. Breaking down the cost expenses, Wangchuk said that the first instalment was spent on renovating the laboratory, buying a refrigerator to store drugs and reagents for processing and testing samples, and revamping the health centre. The second instalment was directed toward acquiring necessary medical equipment, including eight oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and a defibrillator.

According to an NDTV report, with the pandemic bringing more challenges to the health sector, he took the lead yet again. This was particularly noted as the village, with about 1,300 people, was not more than five km away from the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Due to this, Chushul happens to experience a direct impact when tensions brew at the border. In a village where even the 2G connection internet service gets disrupted, Dr Wangchuk took his efforts and years of experience to ensure the villagers are not denied their basic healthcare rights. By 2021 he was transferred as Block Medical Officer of Durbuk Block, and with the growing responsibility, he hoped to see healthcare become a reality even in the remotest regions of Ladakh.

Also Read: Doctors, NGOs Come Together To Save Life Of A 6-Year-Old With Heart Disease