Tribal Parents Donate Eyes Of Their Deceased 2-Yr-Old In Jharkhand

In a heart-wrenching story, a tribal couple from Jharkhand's Gumla decided to donate the eyes of their two-year-old daughter without waiting to procure the death certificate.

According to The Times of India, the girl, Vanshika had sustained injuries while she was playing at home on Friday in Gumla town which is about 100 km from Ranchi.

Her parents, Chandra Prakash and Sulekha Panna rushed her to a private nursing home in Gumla. After her initial treatment, she was shifted to Ranchi for better medical attention.

However, when they reached a children's hospital in Ranchi, the doctors declared the baby brought dead.

Sulekha said, "It was my decision to take my daughter's body for the eye donation at the earliest as I didn't want to lose the opportunity. I lost my kid but two children will get vision and a smile on their faces."

Instead of waiting to obtain a death certificate, the parents rushed to an eye hospital to donate her eyes with tears in their eyes.

"Our daughter can still see the world even after she passed. We had also decided to pledge our eyes but never thought that we will have to donate our daughter's eyes within two years of her birth," she added.

Kashyap hospital founder and noted ophthalmologist Dr Bharti Kashyap was amazed and overwhelmed looking at the couple's commitment to humanity even when they grieved the death of their child.

She saw the tribal couple carrying the body of their two-year-old child for eye donation to the hospital. She said, "In my 26-year-long career as an ophthalmologist, I have never experienced something like this and have never seen such a commitment."

Dr Bharti further said, "I conducted my first cornea retrieval in 1994 and every time since then the situation was different. The commitment shown by the couple is unmatched and will surely inspire many people in years to come."

Later, cornea transplant specialist Dr Nidhie Gadkar Kashyap conducted the cornea retrieval from Vanshika. "The baby's cornea has been removed and preserved. I ensured that there was no damage to the baby's face during the retrieval. We will soon transplant both the corneas to the two patients," she added.

