Jharkhand Teacher Resorts To Mobile Classroom To Make Distance Learning Interactive

The shutting down of schools amid COVID has deprived several students of opportunities for growth and development. The biggest challenge is being faced by the underprivileged learners, who have fewer educational opportunities beyond school.

But an assistant teacher in Jharkhand's Government Middle School at Tetri in Namkum is going beyond to help village students continue their studies and make up for the lost time by converting his car into a classroom.

Virtual Classes Accessible To Only 19%

According to The New Indian Express report, only 19 per cent of the 42 lakh students in Jharkhand could access the sessions conducted by the School Education and Literacy department, ever since the state shifted to virtual classes.

Classes At Doorstep

Rajesh Kumar teaches mathematics and science to students of Classes 1-8. The idea came up to him when the school were being shut down for unknown durations time and again.

He realised this time would be challenging for the village children who do not have access to smartphones and other advanced devices. As the facility didn't reach out to the village students, Kumar decided to provide for them.

Mobile Classes For Past Two Years

He has regularly conducted these one-of-a-kind classes for the last two years and reached out to students at their doorsteps.

"I started reaching out to them at their doorsteps and teaching them at village platforms used for holding Panchayat meetings on alternate days. I fix a whiteboard on the back of my car and teach anywhere while maintaining social distancing and following COVID guidelines," TNIE quoted Kumar as saying.

He did not see enough children attending the classes initially, but his reach grew more over time. Today, his classes have 100 percent attendance. The parents lauded Kumar for his efforts and helping their children continue their studies, despite the uncertain circumstances.

Other faculty members have also joined Kumar in his initiative.

Also Read: India Set To Witness Covid-19 Peak By January End; Might Report 10 Lakh Cases Every Day: IISc-ISI Model