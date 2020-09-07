Jharkhand Couple Who Drove 1,200 Km To Write Exams Get Air Tickets For Return Journey

A Jharkhand man who recently made headlines for driving over 1,200 km on a scooter with his pregnant wife to ensure she could sit for an exam for aspiring teachers, got air tickets for their return journey

The couple, Dhananjay and his wife Soni had taken up to cover the arduous journey of a thousand kilometres on the two-wheeler from Ganta Tola village in Godda district of Jharkhand to reach Gwalior which was one of the centres for DEd (Diploma in Education) exam.



The couple's story hit the right chords with the masses when reported by several media organisations which led the Adani Foundation to offer them air tickets for their return journey to reach home in Jharkhand.



"Dhananjay and Soni's marathon travel was a journey of survival, resilience and great optimism. We are humbled to arrange for their comfortable return journey to Godda and thankful to the local media for bringing this inspiring story to light," tweeted Adani Foundation's chairperson Priti Adani.

"I am a non-matric school dropout. She has completed her first year. I want her to build her career, follow her dream. She will become a teacher once she completes the course, and we can give a better future to the one who will come into our life in two months," Dhananjaya told The Times of India.



Elated on receiving the tickets, Dhananjay shared that they had never boarded a plane in their lives and also thanked the corporate giant for the support.



