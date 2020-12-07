Uplifting

J&K: Refugees From Pakistan Celebrate After Casting Vote In DDC Polls For First Time

"This is the first time in over 70 years that we’re voting in the local body polls. We are happy to participate in the democratic process," said one of the voter.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   7 Dec 2020 1:47 PM GMT
Writer : Tamanna Sahoo | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Tamanna Sahoo

In the third phase of District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir, for the first time, the refugees of Pakistan cast their ballot.

In the video, they were seen celebrating on the streets.

"This is the first time in over 70 years that we're voting in the local body polls. We are happy to participate in the democratic process," said one of the voter.

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Tamanna Sahoo

Tamanna Sahoo

Trainee Social Media Editor

Tamanna has a keen interest in video production, podcasts and loves the creative aspects involved in social media and is an avid TV show's buff.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Tamanna Sahoo

Tamanna Sahoo

Trainee Social Media Editor

Tamanna has a keen interest in video production, podcasts and loves the creative aspects involved in social media and is an avid TV show's buff.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian