J&K: Refugees From Pakistan Celebrate After Casting Vote In DDC Polls For First Time

In the third phase of District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir, for the first time, the refugees of Pakistan cast their ballot.
In the video, they were seen celebrating on the streets.
"This is the first time in over 70 years that we're voting in the local body polls. We are happy to participate in the democratic process," said one of the voter.
