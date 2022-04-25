All section
Caste discrimination
Jahangirpuri Residents Hold Tiranga Yatra To Spread Message Of Communal Harmony

Image Credit: Twitter/ghazalaahmad5

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Jahangirpuri Residents Hold 'Tiranga Yatra' To Spread Message Of Communal Harmony

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi,  25 April 2022 6:20 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

On April 16, violence erupted at Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. This incident left nine people injured, which also included eight police personnel and a civilian. Furthermore, over 20 people were apprehended in connection with the case.

Just a few days after the gruesome violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, locals, on the afternoon of April 24, held a Tiranga Yatra to spread the message of communal harmony, togetherness and peace.

This yatra kickstarted from Kushal Chowk, which saw hundreds of individuals waving the Indian national flag. Upon walking a distance of over one kilometre, the yatra ended at Kushal Chowk again. "The yatra should have been done soon after the violence. It would have eased the tension in the area," A 32-year-old resident of C-Block by the name of Kutub, who joined the peace yatra with his two kids, Rihan and Ayan, was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

Communal Harmony

The Tiranga Yatra began approximately between 6 pm and 6:20 pm. Right before the march started, DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani urged the participants that they could not raise communal slogans and follow all COVID guidelines. In order to maintain peace and harmony during the march, security personnel were also deployed in the area, and the entire yatra was also monitored through a drone as well.

People were seen standing on the terraces of their homes, and the streets also showered rose petals on the participants. The crowd kept chanting Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

From C-Block, the Tiranga Yatra marched towards the market and shopkeepers were witnessed shooting videos of this peaceful display. "A few anti-social elements disrupted the peace in C-Block. We are now more united," 52-year-old Suraj Kant Shukla stated.

India is currently experiencing a lot of communal hate and peace marches like these are required, more than ever, to uplift the togetherness, peace, harmony and humanity among people. On April 24, shops in the area were open, and many individuals were relieved that movement had again started in the locality and normalcy was restored.



Also Read: Disinformation's Threat To Democracy: Barack Obama Bats For More Regulatory Oversight Of Social Media Giants

