Jadavpur University To Provide Handset, Data Pack To Students With No Smartphones

Jadavpur University has decided to provide smartphones and data pack to students lacking these facilities for the new semester scheduled to begin in September. Pro-Vice Chancellor of JU Chiranjib Bhattacharya, said that final semester examinations for science and arts stream will be held in a contactless digital mode from October 1 to 10.

According to Bhattacharya, the total number of such students will be calculated by the varsity committee after the student's union provide their own survey figure.

He said the process will be completed very soon as the online classes for arts and science stream are tabled to begin from September 14 and that of engineering will start from September 25. The online classes would be held on a platform on Google and the lectures would be recorded and uploaded on a secured and dedicated section of the university portal, he added.

The fund raised from the contributions made by various alumni and faculties will help in providing the handsets to students.

For the final semester exams of science and arts stream scheduled in October the question paper would be emailed to students. They would have to download the question paper and answer on a paper sheet in two hours of time and then mail it back to the university as an attachment. The students will be given some extra time keeping in mind the connectivity issues and a helpline number will be provided before the exams, Bhattacharya said.

As of now it is expected that students with good connectivity would share all the uploaded contents with those without these facilities and once the handsets are provided, there would be no digital divide among the students.

