Indo Tibetan Border Police To Set Up Retirement Homes For Canine Veterans

At least 36 veteran canines who worked on the operational or security duties with the ITBP for over a decade will be moved to the ‘K9 Retirement Home’ at Bhanu near Panchkula.

The Logical Indian Crew
Haryana   |   27 Sep 2020 3:06 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Financial Express

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is setting up a retirement home for its canine veterans who have served the paramilitary organisation to ensure they are cared for and live the rest of their lives with dignity.

"A case for establishing a retirement home for our dogs is under process at force headquarters and it is expected to come up at the ITBP's National Dog Training Centre at Bhanu this year," said an ITBP officer, reported The Tribune.

According to reports, at least 36 veteran canines who worked on the operational or security duties with the ITBP for eight-ten years will be moved to the 'K9 Retirement Home' at Bhanu near Panchkula.

The ITBP uses dogs for border patrolling as well as in internal security duties. Besides tracking humans, they are also trained to storm into rooms and vehicles, detect explosives and narcotics and assist in search and rescue operations.

An official involved in the decision making said, "At the retirement home, they will be looked after on a 70 per cent ration scale. The idea is to protect the individual rights of these canines that have served with our troops under extremely inhospitable conditions."

"Our K-9s are highly valuable assets who have rendered Yeoman's service, especially during anti-Naxal and anti-terrorist operations. It becomes the responsibility of the force to care for them in the twilight of their life," said another officer privy to the information.

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

