Empowering! Women Officers Join Combat Ranks Of ITBP

In a remarkable move, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) inducted two women officers in combat for the first time on Sunday, August 8. After completing their training at the Mussoorie academy, Prakriti and Diksha have been inducted into the ITBP as officers in combat.

The passing-out parade was held at the academy and reviewed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. A total of 53 officers passed out from the ITBP officers' training academy on Sunday. Chief Minister Dhami and ITBP director general S S Deswal inducted the two women officers as Assistant Commandants (AC).

The Inspiration Behind Their Dream



Both of these women have a combating background that encouraged them to pursue their dreams on those lines. Prakriti's father is a retired officer from the Indian Air Force and Diksha's father, Kamlesh Kumar is an inspector in the ITBP.

"My father is my role model. He never considered me less than anyone," Diksha said in a report by India Today.

"I always had a desire to don the uniform and serve the country. My father, who is in the Indian Air Force, has always been an inspiration for me. I opted for the ITBP as my first choice," said Prakriti, reported NDTV.



The First Since 2016

The ITBP began recruiting women combat officers in its cadre in 2016. It was done via a national-level examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. However, till now women were inducted in constabulary ranks only. This is the first time they are inducted into the combat ranks.

