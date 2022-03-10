ISRO To Launch 75 Satellites Made By Indian Academia To Commemorate India's 75 Years Of Independence

All section
ISRO To Launch 75 Satellites Made By Indian Academia To Commemorate Indias 75 Years Of Independence

Image Credit: Unsplash, Wikipedia

Uplifting
8,  10 March 2022 10:55 AM GMT

Students would learn to operate the satellite from ground stations and track the data from the satellite. Each of the 75 satellites has an individual mission: capture images, gather data and collect information.

Indian Academia is gearing up to build 75 satellites to commemorate the 75th year of independence. The satellites will be launched between August 15, 2022, and 2023. The project has been initiated under the Indian Technology Congress Association (ITCA). It aims to bring together Universities, engineering colleges and schools that would design, build, integrate and test their student-built satellites. In 2021, Indian scientists had built three satellites called 'UNITYSat', which was launched as the co-passenger of ISRO's PSLV C51 on the Amazonia mission.

Students Would Be Trained To Build Nano-Satellites

Dr Mayilsamy Annadurai, a former Director of the Indian Space Research Organisation's lead centre for the design and development of satellites, is leading the project. He said that the students had learnt significant lessons in UNITYSat and were now implementing them to build 75 satellites, WION reported. An engineering model would be flown to test new systems being incorporated into the satellites in the coming months. After the validation is completed, the students would then be trained to build nano-satellites and carry out related tasks with the help of an Indian Space startup.

Individual Objective Of Each Satellite

The startup is expected to provide the students with satellite-building kits to cut short the time to fabricate the 75 satellites and make the project more cost-effective. Once placed in orbit by the PSLV rocket, each satellite is designed to remain in earth orbit for a year and provide data to the ground stations. In this period, students would learn to operate the satellite from ground stations and track the data from the satellite. Each of the 75 satellites has an individual mission: capture images, gather data and collect information.

