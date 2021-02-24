Punjab: Meet 'Green Man Of India' Who Has Started Tree Ambulance, Clinic To Treat Dying Plants, Trees

The IRS officer from Punjab, Rohit Mehra has now started a tree ambulance and clinic service to serve the needs of trees and plants that are either rotten or unhealthy.

Popularly called the 'Green man of India', Mehra is known for his previous work where he successfully created 75 human-made forests. All these 'mini forests' which have been spread all over the country cover an area that ranges from 2,000 square feet to 66,000 square feet.

His unique and innovative project is being termed as the world's first tree hospital that provides healing solution for all trees and saplings. It also includes difficult procedures such as tree transplants. For carrying out these operations, Mehra's team includes experts such as botanists.

At present, the tree ambulance and clinic service are only functioning in Amritsar, Punjab. However, he plans to soon expand it to other cities as well.

Punjab: Rohit Mehra from Amritsar has started tree ambulance & clinic service at his residence.



"We've collaborated with experts & provide different services for trees that need healing. Trees also have life as proven by our scientist Jagadish Chandra Bose,"he said



(21.02.21) pic.twitter.com/R24EJrX4sQ — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021

Mehra's previous projects have contributed to reducing plastic pollution. Mehra used 70 tonnes of discarded plastic bottles in the past as plant pots for vertical gardens in Ludhiana.

Under his instructions, the vertical gardens have come up in many places including schools, colleges, gurudwaras, churches, police stations, government offices and railway stations.

For getting better at growing and sustaining trees, Mehra took an extra step and studied ancient Indian texts like the Vrikshayurveda that talks about the science of growing plants and forest. He has also read the Japanese technique of Miyawaki, which is related to growing dense and mini forests.

Mehra is also credited with the idea of Nanak vans as his tribute to honour Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak. He was the first person to plant vertical gardens at the Ludhiana Ayakar Bhawan.



