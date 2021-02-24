Uplifting

Punjab: Meet 'Green Man Of India' Who Has Started Tree Ambulance, Clinic To Treat Dying Plants, Trees

His unique and innovative project is being termed as 'world's first tree hospital' that provides healing solution for all trees and saplings.

The Logical Indian Crew
Punjab   |   24 Feb 2021 6:02 AM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath
Punjab: Meet Green Man Of India Who Has Started Tree Ambulance, Clinic To Treat Dying Plants, Trees

Image Credits: ANI/Twitter

The IRS officer from Punjab, Rohit Mehra has now started a tree ambulance and clinic service to serve the needs of trees and plants that are either rotten or unhealthy.

Popularly called the 'Green man of India', Mehra is known for his previous work where he successfully created 75 human-made forests. All these 'mini forests' which have been spread all over the country cover an area that ranges from 2,000 square feet to 66,000 square feet.

His unique and innovative project is being termed as the world's first tree hospital that provides healing solution for all trees and saplings. It also includes difficult procedures such as tree transplants. For carrying out these operations, Mehra's team includes experts such as botanists.

At present, the tree ambulance and clinic service are only functioning in Amritsar, Punjab. However, he plans to soon expand it to other cities as well.

Mehra's previous projects have contributed to reducing plastic pollution. Mehra used 70 tonnes of discarded plastic bottles in the past as plant pots for vertical gardens in Ludhiana.

Under his instructions, the vertical gardens have come up in many places including schools, colleges, gurudwaras, churches, police stations, government offices and railway stations.

For getting better at growing and sustaining trees, Mehra took an extra step and studied ancient Indian texts like the Vrikshayurveda that talks about the science of growing plants and forest. He has also read the Japanese technique of Miyawaki, which is related to growing dense and mini forests.

Mehra is also credited with the idea of Nanak vans as his tribute to honour Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak. He was the first person to plant vertical gardens at the Ludhiana Ayakar Bhawan.

Also Read: IIT Kharagpur Develops Solar-Powered Pest Control System For Smaller Farm Lands

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian