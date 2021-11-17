All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Anand Mahindra Fulfills Manipur Boys Engineering Dreams, Finances His Education In Hyderabad

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Twitter/Anand Mahindra 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Anand Mahindra Fulfills Manipur Boy's Engineering Dreams, Finances His Education In Hyderabad

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Manipur,  17 Nov 2021 1:46 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

A boy named Prem Ningombam from Imphal created an Iron Man arm with scrap, the video of which went viral on all social media platforms.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A boy from Manipur named Prem Ningombam reached Hyderabad recently to fulfil his engineering dream, thanks to Anand Mahindra The Mahindra CEO is sponsoring him as he got admission to Mahindra University's Hyderabad campus.

Along with this, he got special seats in the IndiGo flight from Imphal to Hyderabad. The airline staff took exceptional care of him and were extremely happy to have him aboard.

Innovative Use Of Metal Scrap

Prem Ningombam took social media by storm with his creativity. Using metal scrap, he made his version of the famous 'Iron Man Hand'. "I am awestruck by his and inspired by Prem's ambition and skills that have flowered despite-not because of- his circumstances. Many of us from privileged backgrounds never appreciated enough the resource we were given," tweeted Mahindra.

Sharing his video, the CEO also tagged Pratap Bose, the company's Chief Design Officer whom he asked to mentor the boy. After that, he promised to sponsor his education.


After reaching Hyderabad, the boy shared the photos on Instagram, where he thanked Anand Mahindra and his foundation for making it all happen for him. "Their foundation provides me with everything that I need and take care of me as well. Thank you, everyone, for supporting me, and also thanks to digital media partners for sharing my story," he said on Instagram.

Both the tweet and the Instagram post went viral on several social media platforms. Netizens lauded Prem Ningombam and wished him luck. They also appreciated Anand Mahindra for going out of his way to help the boy.

Also Read: Haryana Girl Ranks Among Top 10 Finalists At Youth Ideathon 2021


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Manipur 
Anand Mahindra 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X