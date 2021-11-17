Anand Mahindra Fulfills Manipur Boy's Engineering Dreams, Finances His Education In Hyderabad

A boy from Manipur named Prem Ningombam reached Hyderabad recently to fulfil his engineering dream, thanks to Anand Mahindra The Mahindra CEO is sponsoring him as he got admission to Mahindra University's Hyderabad campus.

Along with this, he got special seats in the IndiGo flight from Imphal to Hyderabad. The airline staff took exceptional care of him and were extremely happy to have him aboard.

Remember Prem, our young Indian Ironman from Imphal? We promised to help him get the engineering education he wanted and I'm delighted to share that he has arrived at @MahindraUni in Hyderabad. Thank you Indigo for taking such good care of him.. https://t.co/7Z6yBi39yi pic.twitter.com/Hw7f0c5lGW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 16, 2021

Innovative Use Of Metal Scrap

Prem Ningombam took social media by storm with his creativity. Using metal scrap, he made his version of the famous 'Iron Man Hand'. "I am awestruck by his and inspired by Prem's ambition and skills that have flowered despite-not because of- his circumstances. Many of us from privileged backgrounds never appreciated enough the resource we were given," tweeted Mahindra.

Sharing his video, the CEO also tagged Pratap Bose, the company's Chief Design Officer whom he asked to mentor the boy. After that, he promised to sponsor his education.





Our Group's Chief Design Officer, @BosePratap is equally inspired by Prem & will be connecting with Prem to mentor his career. @SheetalMehta the head of the Mahindra Foundation will facilitate the continuing education of Prem & his siblings… (3/3) pic.twitter.com/wVDG6MZmYN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

After reaching Hyderabad, the boy shared the photos on Instagram, where he thanked Anand Mahindra and his foundation for making it all happen for him. "Their foundation provides me with everything that I need and take care of me as well. Thank you, everyone, for supporting me, and also thanks to digital media partners for sharing my story," he said on Instagram.

Both the tweet and the Instagram post went viral on several social media platforms. Netizens lauded Prem Ningombam and wished him luck. They also appreciated Anand Mahindra for going out of his way to help the boy.

Also Read: Haryana Girl Ranks Among Top 10 Finalists At Youth Ideathon 2021





