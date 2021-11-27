Innovative Step! CIMFR-Dhanbad's Initiative To Now Use Coal For Making Jewellery, Decorative Items

Coal is not usually considered a beautiful mineral. But in an innovative step, the black sedimentary rock used as fuel will now be used in making pieces of jewellery. Following the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) initiative, Dhanbad, coal is now used to make necklaces, earrings, and other jewellery and decorative items.

Scientists say that these beauty products made of black carbon are not only valuable and light, they are also solid and durable. The products will be made available on CIMFR's e-portal Gramin Market. CIMFR director Dr Pradeep Kumar Singh said that the coal waste is used to make these products to add value to local resources, which are available in abundance in Dhanbad area.

Strong And Durable Products

"Under a project related to social upliftment and skill development of women in mining areas funded by CSR-CIMFR, we have developed a technique which will help coal waste to process in such a way that it can be given different shapes and developed into jewellery and decorative items. It is processed in a manner so that it does not catch fire or break easily," he told The New Indian Express.



The 'coal crafting' process involves using pieces of coal, coal dust and a binder to hold it together. Under this initiative, one gram of coal can be sold for Rs 500 after converting it into jewellery. "It will help economic upliftment of coal mine based women," said Singh.



"I got an idea to use it for art and craft of jewellery as it is done with shells found near seashores," said Principal Scientist Dr Selvi. After processing coal waste, she developed a form that could be given different shapes.

