Uplifting

COVID-19: India's Recovery Rate Climbs To 74%

For the first time, India also conducted a record number of more than 9 lakh COVID-19 tests in a span of 24-hours on Wednesday.

Ankita Singh (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
India   |   21 Aug 2020 2:25 PM GMT
Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
COVID-19: India

Image Credits: The Times Of India

The recoveries among COVID-19 patients in the country has surged past 20,96,664, as per the Union Health Ministry data. At present, the recovery rate in India is at 73.91 per cent, while only 0.28 per cent people out of 6,86,395 active cases are on ventilator support.

With a record 9,18,470 tests done in a day, the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in India has reached 3.26 crore even as the national positivity rate has fallen below 8 per cent.

For the first time, India conducted a record number of more than 9 lakh COVID tests in a span of 24-hours on Wednesday.

"Of the active cases of coronavirus infection, 1.92 per cent are in ICU and 2.62 per cent on oxygen support. The country's case fatality rate has further declined to 1.90 per cent," the union health ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that the recovery of 20,96,664 patients has been made possible because of the effective implementation of the policy of tackling coronavirus infections.

The record high recoveries have ensured that the active cases, the "actual caseload" of the country, currently comprise only 24.19% of the total cases.

The ministry said that early identification through testing, surveillance and contact-tracing along with a focus on the timely and appropriate clinical treatment of COVID-19 patients have ensured that not only is the case fatality rate lower than the global average and progressively declining, but also a small proportion of the active cases are on ventilator support.

The official updated data showed that India's COVID-19 caseload increased to 28,36,925 with a record single-day spike of 69,652 infections, while the death toll climbed to 53,866 with 977 fresh fatalities, in a day.

Also Read: Edinburgh University Scientists Successfully Produce Nylon From Bacteria Without Any Harmful Byproducts

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

Journalist, believer. optimist, ambitious

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian