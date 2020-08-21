COVID-19: India's Recovery Rate Climbs To 74%

The recoveries among COVID-19 patients in the country has surged past 20,96,664, as per the Union Health Ministry data. At present, the recovery rate in India is at 73.91 per cent, while only 0.28 per cent people out of 6,86,395 active cases are on ventilator support.

With a record 9,18,470 tests done in a day, the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in India has reached 3.26 crore even as the national positivity rate has fallen below 8 per cent.

For the first time, India conducted a record number of more than 9 lakh COVID tests in a span of 24-hours on Wednesday.

"Of the active cases of coronavirus infection, 1.92 per cent are in ICU and 2.62 per cent on oxygen support. The country's case fatality rate has further declined to 1.90 per cent," the union health ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that the recovery of 20,96,664 patients has been made possible because of the effective implementation of the policy of tackling coronavirus infections.



The record high recoveries have ensured that the active cases, the "actual caseload" of the country, currently comprise only 24.19% of the total cases.

The ministry said that early identification through testing, surveillance and contact-tracing along with a focus on the timely and appropriate clinical treatment of COVID-19 patients have ensured that not only is the case fatality rate lower than the global average and progressively declining, but also a small proportion of the active cases are on ventilator support.

The official updated data showed that India's COVID-19 caseload increased to 28,36,925 with a record single-day spike of 69,652 infections, while the death toll climbed to 53,866 with 977 fresh fatalities, in a day.

