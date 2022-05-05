Indian Railways To Setup Child-Friendly Facilities At Stations For Runaway Children

The Indian Railways has created child-friendly spaces in railway stations for underprivileged children who are seen loitering around on platforms and in trains. Recently, one such child-friendly space has been set up at Pune station associated with HCFC. The children would be provided with counselling after recovering and before being them to their parents. However, all important railway stations would have such child-friendly spaces without HCFC. One such space has been set up at Pune Railway Station.

The New Indian Express quoted MoS Railways Darshana Jardosh, "In association with the HFCF, the IR has made all arrangements for proper counselling of all those children recovered from the station and brought to Pune railway station-based child-friendly space". The child-friendly spaces are well-equipped with all facilities for entertainment and play for the children while giving them a homely feel when they are brought in for counselling.

Over 11,900 Children Recovered In 2021

The Railways had previously reported that the Railway Police Force had recovered more than 2,200 children loitering across railway stations in India in 2022. Moreover, all those children have been handed over to their parents since most ran away from their homes due to fights over petty issues. In 2021, over 11,900 children were recovered by the RPF across the entire railway network in the country.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has developed a "Guidebook for Creating a child-friendly and protective environment for children who come into contact with the Railways" to spread awareness across the entire Railway network to sensitize the officials, passengers and other stakeholders on the issue which could potentially change thousands of lives for the better.

