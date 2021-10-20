Indian Army Bags Gold Medal At Cambrian Patrol Exercise For Endurance, Navigation Skills

The Indian Army, represented by 4/5 Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force), has won the prestigious gold medal at the Cambrian Patrol Exercise held in the United Kingdom. It was competing against 96 teams representing special forces and regiments globally.



The team was among only three at Brecon in Wales to bag the Gold Medal at the end of phase six of the exercises, during October 13-15. The winning team was felicitated by Indian High Commissioner to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar at India House in London, Hindustan Times reported.

Test Of Human Endurance And Team Spirit

The event is considered the definitive test of human endurance and team spirit and is known as the "Olympics of military patrolling". The Indian team performed exceptionally well in harsh conditions and inclement weather. These circumstances added to the challenges of simulated situations to assess the reaction of the teams in a combat situation.

#Proud #IndianArmy contigent has bagged the prestigious #GoldMedal in premier patrolling event #ExerciseCambrianPatrol. The exercise is conducted by #BritishArmy every year in #Wales and 96 teams including 17 from different countries participated in this edition of the event. pic.twitter.com/75R6gvfJbk — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 16, 2021

As per the statement from the Indian high commission in London, the army personnel were applauded for their navigation skills, overall endurance for completing the patrol, and delivery of patrol orders.



Out of the total 96 participating teams, only three international patrols were awarded a gold medal this year.



Gen Mark Carleton-Smith, the chief of general staff of the British Army attended the award ceremony and presented the gold medal to the Indian Army team. The event was also attended by Brig Vikramjit Singh Gill, the military advisor at the Indian High Commission.

