'Kudos': Indian Army Airlifts Pregnant Woman From J&K's Tangdhar To Kupwara After Snow Shuts Roads

Kudos to the Indian Army for being there to help citizens with any and every problem they may encounter. Their commitment and concern for an individual keep all issues at bay. Yet again, the army personnel came forward to assist the civil administration in airlifting a pregnant woman in severe condition. The woman was evacuated in a nightlong operation on January 15 from the snow-covered Tangdhar in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Know What Had Happened

An official said that Nusrat Begum, a resident of Chitrakoot, was admitted at SDH Karnah, a sub-district hospital in Tangdhar, on January 14 evening after she developed labour pain. Later, she developed severe complications and needed to be shifted to mainland Kupwara for advanced treatment.

But, the only way to the hospital, National Highway 701, was cut off because of the continuous snowfall in the region. The personnel then arranged a chopper for the woman and airlifted her to mainland Kupwara as per the orders of its Deputy Commissioner, Sagar.

According to a statement issued by PRO Defence, Srinagar, "Despite the efforts of specialists at SDH, Karnah, the threat to the life of the mother and unborn child could not be mitigated due to limited medical facilities available. As soon as the civil administration requested assistance, the Indian Army promptly responded to the call, and a number of jawans willingly came forward to donate blood to save the patient's life," reported News 18.

Evacuation Turned Painstaking

Two units of blood were given to the ailing woman, after which a request for an emergency helicopter evacuation was made to the higher authorities. Even Army Doctors were enlisted to aid the Karnah medical professionals.

The woman's vacuation turned painstaking as there was difficulty in making the helicopter land. The snowy helipad was unclogged using JCB to ensure quick air rescue. Still, due to the combined efforts of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Kupwara district administration, it continued, and the woman, along with an infant, was airlifted around 10 o'clock the following day.

