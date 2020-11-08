Indian-American Surgeon Dr Vivek Murthy Expected To Play Key Role In Biden's COVID-19 Task Force

Indian-American physician Dr Vivek Murthy is expected to co-chair the coronavirus task force which the newly elected president Joe Biden is going to announce on Monday.

Hailing from Karnataka, Murthy was appointed America's 19th Surgeon General back in 2014 by the then President of US, Barack Obama. He was born in the UK, and he is one of the youngest members to hold the office at the age of 37.

Later, he was asked to step down by the Trump administration. Biden, in his victory speech on Saturday night, said that on Monday, it would be announcing the name of a group of leading scientists and experts as Transition Advisors who will help the Biden-Harris COVID plan and will also prepare a blueprint for the action to be taken ahead for tackling the current situation.

However, it was still not announced so as who would lead that task force. The Washington Post stated that the task force would be co-chaired by Dr Murthy, the former Surgeon General, and David Kessler, a former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner.

In his victory speech, Biden said that he would spare no effort or commitment to turn this pandemic situation around. While the campaign was going on, Murthy emerged as one of the top advisors of Biden on public health and coronavirus related issues in the United States.

Many believe that he might end up being the Health Secretary in the Biden administration. In May, the Biden Campaign appointed congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Murthy as co-chairs to the Healthcare Task Force.

At a fundraiser organised in September which was being addressed by Biden, Murthy appreciated Biden by calling him to be one of the guys whom he would like to invite home for dinner.

Murthy called him authentic and real as well as appreciated his honesty. According to him, he is a man of values, and his values are so reliably centred around generosity and community.

At another fundraiser, Murthy remarked that Biden's recognition and appreciation for immigrants and communities like Indian-Americans form an incredibly important part of the backbone of the United States of America. Murthy firmly backed Biden citing that his leadership and values are essential for the upcoming times ahead in the United States.