With 56.6 Lakh Cured, India Records Highest COVID-19 Recovery Rate In World

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, October 7, stated that 17 states and Union Territories have played a key role in helping the country sustain a high COVID-19 recovery rate.
In a tweet, the Ministry said that the national recovery rate has risen to 84.7%. The recovery rate in the seventeen states and UTs includes have been higher than the national recovery.
The list includes Daman and Diu; Dadra and Nagar Haveli (96.7%), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (93.8%), Bihar (93.4%), Andhra Pradesh (92.1%), Tamil Nadu (91.1%), Delhi (90.2%), Haryana (90.1%), West Bengal (88%), Uttar Pradesh (87.8%), Odisha (87.7%) Jharkhand (87.3%) Mizoram (86.3%), Telangana (86.3%), Punjab (86.1%), Gujarat (85.9%), Chandigarh (85.8%) and Goa (85.3%).
"India's total COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 56.6 lakh. This has boosted the national recovery rate to 84.7%. This sustained high figure is fuelled by 17 states/UTs reporting recovery rate higher than the national average," the ministry said.
India has reported 56,62,490 recoveries in an overall caseload of 66,85,082, according to data provided by the health ministry. While this makes India the second-worst affected country after the United States, it also has the highest number of coronavirus recoveries in the world, and a recovery rate of 84.7%.
