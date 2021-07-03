India Ranks 10th In Global Cybersecurity Index: UN Study

India has secured the top 10 ranks in the global cybersecurity ranking of countries. With this India is now ahead of China and Pakistan who are at 33 and 79 ranks respectively.

India has improved its ranking from 47 to 10 in the United Nations ITU Global Cybersecurity Agenda (GCA). The US is ranked first, and the UK second. The International Telecommunications Union, or ITU, which is a specialised agency under the UN, mentioned that the global ranking is based on four pillars namely, legal measures, technical measures, capacity building measures, and organisational measures.

India's Stance On Cybersecurity

India's National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC) Rajesh Pant rejoices at this news and credits this improvement to the multiple initiatives taken with Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT). Pant also highlights that "We have a national cybersecurity strategy that is awaiting cabinet nod and also recently operationalized the trusted source policy that asks all telecom companies to declare where they source their equipment,'' reported The Hindustan Times. Presently, the government has been dealing with several instances of cross-border cyber attacks.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla mentioned in the UNSC debate on International Peace and Cyber Security that, "There's a sophisticated use of cyberspace by terrorists to broaden their propaganda and incite hatred. As a victim of terrorism, India has always emphasized the need for the Member States to tackle implications of terrorist exploitation of cyber domain more strategically," reported Times Now. Similar views were shared by Secretary (East) Riva Das Ganguly in the annual ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Senior Officials' Meeting.

