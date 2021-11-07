All section
India Registers Iconic Toy Train As Intellectual Property Right

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Uplifting
India Registers Iconic Toy Train As Intellectual Property Right

West Bengal,  7 Nov 2021 11:26 AM GMT

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway has registered as a UNESCO Heritage Site over two decades ago, and India has just moved a petition to register the logo of the iconic toy train as an intellectual property right.

India has finally stepped up to register the logos of the iconic toy train of Darjeeling as an intellectual property right internationally. The move from the Indian site comes more than two decades after the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway was declared as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Heritage Site.

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway became functional in 1880, more than 140 years ago and had two logos. Now, the use of these logos anywhere in the world would require written permission from the Indian Government and payment of some fees for using it.

Used Randomly In Merchandise

One of the two logos has "DHR" in bold and black intertwined letters. In contrast, the other logo is a circular seal with a picture of mountains, forests and rivers, and 'Darjeeling Himalayan Railway' has white lettering on a green background. Both the logos of the Himalayan Railways are more than 100 years old.

The Indian Express reported that currently, the logo is randomly used on merchandise and communications labels by several communications organizations in Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Moreover, even the Government of West Bengal has used it on its communications labels several times.

Under The Six-Month Window

The process of registering the logo with the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry was initiated by the Railway Ministry in Delhi and the DHR office in Kurseong in West Bengal. After that, they sent the claim to the World Intellectual Property Rights (WIPO), a centralized agency of the United Nations. WIPO is based in Geneva, Switzerland and works following the organization's Vienna Classification (VCL).

Now, the registration process is under the six-month window to receive any counterclaims, after which the Indian Government will receive international approval.

Also Read: IRCTC Announces Series Of Train Tours, Including Ramayana Yatra

