All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
India Set To Get Its First Green Hydrogen Microgrid Project In Vizag

Image Credits: Pixabay

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

India Set To Get Its First Green Hydrogen Microgrid Project In Vizag

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Andhra Pradesh,  1 Jan 2022 10:58 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The project will also be the world's largest green hydrogen-based energy storage project. Green hydrogen is prepared is generated entirely by renewable energy and has lower carbon emissions.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The foundation stone for India's first and one of the world's largest green hydrogen microgrid projects has been laid in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Thursday, December 30.

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited has awarded the project at Simhadri to Bloom Energy India, Bengaluru, The New Indian Express reported.

Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrolyser powered by renewable energy sources like wind and solar. This fuel is considered to be the game-changer for the energy security of India, which imports 85 per cent of oil and 53 per cent of gas requirements. To promote clean fuels, India is considering making it mandatory for fertiliser plants and oil refineries to purchase green hydrogen, according to Mint.

India's First Green Hydrogen-based Energy Storage Project

According to the Power Ministry, the project will be the country's first green hydrogen-based energy storage project. The hydrogen will be produced using an advanced 240 kW solid oxide electrolyser by taking input power from the nearby floating solar project.

The hydrogen will be produced during the sunshine hours and stored at high pressure by a 50 kW solid oxide fuel cell. The system will work from 5 pm to 7 am. It would be a precursor to large-scale hydrogen energy storage projects and would help study and deploy various microgrids in multiple off-grid and strategic locations of the country.

The hydrogen produced during the day would be stored at high pressure and electrified using a 50 kW Solid Oxide Fuel Cell, reported Business Standard.

This unique project configuration is designed in-house by state-run NTPC.

Decarbonising Far Flung Areas

"It is a unique project for the country which would open doors for decarbonising the far-flung areas of the country like Ladakh, Jammu, and Kashmir etc., hitherto dependent on diesel generators," the power ministry had said last month.

The project is in-line with the vision of PM Modi for becoming carbon neutral by 2070.

Also Read: As India Stays Home On New Year Eve, Swiggy & Zomato Set Record With Over 2 Million Orders


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
green hydrogen 
Green Hydrogen Microgrid Project 
Power Ministry 
NTPC 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X