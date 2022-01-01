India Set To Get Its First Green Hydrogen Microgrid Project In Vizag

The foundation stone for India's first and one of the world's largest green hydrogen microgrid projects has been laid in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Thursday, December 30.

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited has awarded the project at Simhadri to Bloom Energy India, Bengaluru, The New Indian Express reported.



Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrolyser powered by renewable energy sources like wind and solar. This fuel is considered to be the game-changer for the energy security of India, which imports 85 per cent of oil and 53 per cent of gas requirements. To promote clean fuels, India is considering making it mandatory for fertiliser plants and oil refineries to purchase green hydrogen, according to Mint.

India's First Green Hydrogen-based Energy Storage Project

According to the Power Ministry, the project will be the country's first green hydrogen-based energy storage project. The hydrogen will be produced using an advanced 240 kW solid oxide electrolyser by taking input power from the nearby floating solar project.



The hydrogen will be produced during the sunshine hours and stored at high pressure by a 50 kW solid oxide fuel cell. The system will work from 5 pm to 7 am. It would be a precursor to large-scale hydrogen energy storage projects and would help study and deploy various microgrids in multiple off-grid and strategic locations of the country.

The hydrogen produced during the day would be stored at high pressure and electrified using a 50 kW Solid Oxide Fuel Cell, reported Business Standard.



This unique project configuration is designed in-house by state-run NTPC.

Decarbonising Far Flung Areas

"It is a unique project for the country which would open doors for decarbonising the far-flung areas of the country like Ladakh, Jammu, and Kashmir etc., hitherto dependent on diesel generators," the power ministry had said last month.



The project is in-line with the vision of PM Modi for becoming carbon neutral by 2070.

