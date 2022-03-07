All section
India Gets Its Largest EV Charging Station In Gurugram With 121 Chargers- All You Need To Know

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

7 March 2022

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Alektrify Private Limited has developed the new EV charging station under the Ease of Doing Business program. The station has 75 AC, 25 DC and 21 Hybrid charging points with a total capacity of charging 1,000 cars in a single day.

India got its largest electric vehicle (EV) charging station with a capacity of 121 charging points for four-wheelers in Gurugram's Sector 86 on March 3. With this, the city has now two of the largest electric vehicle charging stations in the country. Earlier in January, the first EV station was opened with a capacity of 100 charging points for four-wheelers in Sector 52 of Gurugram.

Alektrify Private Limited has developed the new EV charging station under the Ease of Doing Business program. The station has 75 AC, 25 DC and 21 Hybrid charging points with a total capacity of charging 1,000 cars in a single day, The Economic Times reported.

"This is our second prototype station constructed in merely 30 days after the Sector-52 EV charging station. Two more stations of the same size and scale will be installed in Noida within two months for Delhi-Agra E-Highway, concluding the prototype modelling of E-hubs," Abhijeet Sinha, National Programme Director, Ease of Doing Business programme and Project Director of National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) said.

More E-Highway Charging Stations To Be Constructed

He added that 30 more E-Highway charging stations would be constructed within a record period of three months from their date of allocations to PSUs/private entities.

Sinha said these charging stations are commercially and technically competing with petrol pumps with 72 per cent utilisation and 36 months break with increased capacity to charge 1,000 cars at this station and 576 vehicles at Sector 52 station. These simple prototypes have proved that e-highway stations of NHEV will be world-class and draw a solid commercial roadmap of E-mobility on Indian highways.

Built by NHEV in record 30 days, the charging station includes battery swapping and significant revenue amenities to compete with Diesel-Petrol Pumps earnings, officials said.

NHEV model will soon launch a similar EV charging infrastructure in Noida.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
