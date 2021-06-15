India Is 14th Most Charitable Country As Per World Giving Index 2021

India is among the top 20 generous countries in the world. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country bagged 14th position in the World Giving Index (WGI) 2021.

The survey released by the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) brought to the fore the impact of COVID-induced lockdowns prompting people to lend a helping hand to the ones in need.

India is now ahead of its 10-year global rank of 82. The improvement in India is credited across all the age groups and amongst both men and women, reported The New Indian Express.

The publication reported that at least 61 per cent of Indians helped strangers. Meanwhile, 34 per cent volunteered for a cause and 36 per cent donated money.

"This report comes at a time when India is reeling under a severe COVID wave. And it is commendable to see India perform well on the Index. It gives a lot of hope to see that people are generously contributing money and time to various causes -- especially COVID relief." said Meenakshi Batra, Chief Executive, CAF India to The New Indian Express.

She also mentioned that while the nationwide lockdown last year saw the emergence of the migrant crisis, several individuals, NGOs, RWAs (Resident Welfare Associations), and community institutions such as Gurdwaras came out to help them.

Indonesia Tops The List



Indonesia has the highest Index score overall of 69 percent. Other countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, and Kosovo have also moved up in their rankings and made their first appearance in the top 10.

Communities around the world volunteered to help fellow citizens during the pandemic which resulted in the highest 'helped a stranger' figures since 2009.

More than half (around 55 per cent) of the world's adults were reported helping a stranger in 2020.

However, western countries including the USA, Canada, the UK, Ireland, and the Netherlands fell out of their highest rankings. Australia and New Zealand, where the survey was conducted weeks before the first wave of the pandemic, maintained their top 10 rankings.

World Giving Index

The WGI is a global survey that provides insight into the scope and nature of giving around the world and looks at three aspects of giving behaviour- have people helped a stranger, given money, or volunteered for a good cause over the past month?

The report includes the results of 1.6 million individuals interviewed across the globe since 2009.



