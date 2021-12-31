All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
IIT Guwahati Develops Recyclable, Cost-Effective Solar Cells With Over 20% Efficiency

Credits: Wikimedia, IIT Guwahati 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

IIT Guwahati Develops Recyclable, Cost-Effective Solar Cells With Over 20% Efficiency

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Assam,  31 Dec 2021 11:29 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The researchers said that the perovskite-based panels have heavily used semiconductor materials as they are affordable and easy to manufacture. But the substance also requires high-temperature processing, which further makes recycling a task. Therefore, they have come up with a solution that would fix the instability.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed a device to stabilise perovskite-based solar panels (photovoltaic) and make them more recyclable, efficient, and cost-friendly to produce electricity.

As of now, the newly developed version is still in prototype form.

The head of the research was Mr Parameswar K Iyer of IIT's Chemistry Department and Centre for Nanotechnology and School for Health Science and Technology. The study was published in the American Chemical Society journal Chemistry of Materials.

How does IIT's Device Will Help Stabilise Photovoltaic Panels?

The researchers said that the perovskite-based panels are considered to be of a high standard due to their affordability, ease to manufacture, and the availability of the material used to make the devices.

But the panels have heavily used semiconductor materials as they are affordable and easy to manufacture. Making the substance also requires high-temperature processing, which further makes recycling a task. These panels are efficient in manufacturing and recycling but are unstable towards humidity and oxygen conditions and restrict commercialisation.

But the researchers have used charged conjugated polymers incorporated in these devices as a passivation molecule, managed to fix the instability get defect-free high-quality solar cell devices, Down To Earth reported.

According to the research team, developing large-scale perovskite solar cells requires high-quality defect-free perovskite films with improved surface coverage. One of the most convenient ways to achieve this is by incorporating appropriate passivation molecules in the perovskite films.

"The most convenient way to harness the maximum potential of the perovskite active layer is to use a coating of an appropriate material so that it becomes 'stable' or less readily affected by the environmental conditions. The team studied the effect of a newly created polyelectrolyte in increasing the stability of the perovskite films," the statement read.

Their new version has an efficiency of about 20.17 per cent, and also assures long-term stability.

Mr Iyer informed that the government agencies, including the Department of Science and Technology and NITI AAYOG, have shown their support in the research and development schemes to push research in perovskite solar cells.

Also Read: Karnataka-Maharashtra Fued: CM Bommai Urges Kannada Unions To Drop Protest, Assures Action Against Pro-Maha Group

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
IIT Guwahati 
Recyclable 
Cost-Effective 
perovskite-based solar panels 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X