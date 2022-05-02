IIT Gandhinagar Announces 'Engineering Challenges in EV Safety' Competition, Winner To Be Awarded Rs 1 Lakh

All section
Uplifting
Gujarat,  2 May 2022 12:00 AM GMT

The Centre for Safety Engineering (CSE), IIT Gandhinagar, has announced this competition to minimise the worries associated with EV fire safety in a comprehensive approach. It will be a team event, consisting of a minimum of three students and a maximum of five.

Concerns regarding driving or owning an electric vehicle have grown steadily after a few instances of them catching fire. Amid all these worries, IIT Gandhinagar is organising a competition dubbed 'Engineering challenges in EV safety' for its students. Registration for the same commenced on May 1 and will remain open through May 10 at 6 pm.

The Centre for Safety Engineering (CSE), IIT Gandhinagar, has announced this competition to minimise the worries associated with EV fire safety in a comprehensive approach. It will be a team event, consisting of a minimum of three students and a maximum of five. The winning team will also get a handsome reward of ₹1 lakh. Meanwhile, the first and second runners-up in the competition will earn ₹50,000 and ₹25,000, respectively.

Results To Be Announced On June 30

All participants who fulfil the minimum criteria will get a participation certificate and only college students are eligible for the competition. The results will be announced on June 30, News18 reported.

"The objective of the first stage of the competition is to carry out detailed documentation and literature review on the subject matter. The participants will be expected to document recent RC fires, carry out an analytical review of the existing research and technology literature, and present a critical review of EV fire safety," the official notice read.

As per the official notification issued by the institute, the competition's overall goal would be to achieve various stages. However, this announcement is for the first stage of the competition.

The first step in achieving the competition's aim is to gather extensive material and undertake a literature review on the issue. Participants are expected to document current EV fires, analyse available research and technical literature, and offer critical thinking on EV fire safety. After the registration deadline on May 10, team leaders will be sent a link to upload the report and presentation slides. The deadline for submissions is May 30.

Also Read: Telangana: Autorickshaw Driver's Son Secures Admission In IIM Ahmedabad, Aspires To Become Entrepreneur


