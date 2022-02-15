IISc Bangalore Receives Rs 425 Cr Donation To Set Up 800-Bed Multi-Speciality Hospital

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has received a whopping sum of 425 crore rupees to set up a Postgraduate Medical School along with an 800-bed multi-speciality hospital in its Bengaluru campus, the institution informed. IISc has sealed a partnership with philanthropists Susmita and Subroto Bagchi and Radha and NS Parthasarathy, collectively donating INR 425 crore for the project.

Since its foundation in 1909, IISc has received the most significant private donation from couples. The hospital will be named Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital, said the institution in a press release.

The Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital will be constructed in the existing IISc Bengaluru campus. The ground-breaking is scheduled for June 2022, and the hospital will be operational by the end of 2024. The hospital's building is designed by Ahmedabad-based architects Archi Medes (I) Consultants Pvt Ltd.

Facilities To Be Provided

The Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital will have facilities for diagnostics, treatment and research. The clinical and surgical departments of the hospital will provide comprehensive treatment and healthcare delivery in several specialities. It includes cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, oncology, nephrology, urology, dermatology and plastic surgery, organ transplant, robotic surgery, ophthalmology, etc.

Apart from setting up multiple departments in the hospital, students admitted in specific MD/MS and DM/MCh programmes will also be trained in pertinent sections of the hospital along with their classroom and laboratory training.

The hospital will also carry out advanced digital technologies and solutions, such as integrated Electronic Medical Record systems and a comprehensive telemedicine suite with haptics interfaces.

Speaking at the event, Prof Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc, said, "We are extremely grateful to Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, and Radha and NS Parthasarathy for generous contribution. Their contribution will help us achieve our vision of continuous coupling between and engineering technology disciplines clinical sciences, basic sciences, all anchored within a vibrant university campus, enabling cross-disciplinary training and research opportunities for young minds. We hope that this creates a new template for institution building in India, particularly in medical research."

About IISc

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) was founded in 1909 as a visionary collaboration between businessman Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the royal family of Mysore, and the Indian government. Since its foundation, the Institute has placed a balanced emphasis on the study of basic knowledge in science and engineering and the application of research discoveries for industrial and social benefit.

The Government of India designated IISc as an Institution of Eminence (IoE) in 2018, and it consistently ranks among the top Indian institutions in international university rankings. According to the QS world university ranking 2022, IISc is ranked first in the citations per faculty metric globally.

