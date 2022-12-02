All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Idol Wing Of Tamil Police Gives Digital Medals To Outstanding Team Members, First State In World To Do So

Image Credits: Twitter/K Jayanth Murali

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Idol Wing Of Tamil Police Gives Digital Medals To Outstanding Team Members, First State In World To Do So

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Tamil Nadu,  2 Dec 2022 11:25 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

The concept of the digital medal is a version of the NFT that cannot be traded or exchanged like other cryptographic assets. Instead, they serve as records of ownership of particular digital goods.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Idol Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police Department awarded "Soulbound Tokens" to its top team members, a first for an Indian government departmemt.

For this, the Tamil Nadu Police collaborated with GuardianLink, a non-fungible token (NFT) start-up which has offices in Singapore and Chennai.

Digital Medals As Reward

The concept of 'digital medal' is a version of the NFT, which are digital assets that are produced using the same kind of programming that is used for producing cryptocurrencies.

K Jayanth Murali, IPS, Director General of Police, Idol Wing CID, Tamil Nadu, issued the tokens to the outstanding team of officers. The recipients of the prize were DSP Muthuraja, DSP Mohan, SSI Ramalingam, HC Reagan, and Laxmikant.

According to a press release issued by the department, "These Idol Wing CID investigators conducted thorough investigations, resulting in the return of invaluable artefacts of our heritage and culture." The 'Digital Medals' will motivate police officers in the Idol wing to make exceptional contributions. "Digital rewards will only augment the existing reward system and will not replace any of the existing rewards in the police Department. Digital rewards will only serve as an additional incentive to encourage and motivate officers to give their best", the press release added, reports The Times of India.

Since these tokens are "non-fungible," they cannot be traded or exchanged like other cryptographic assets. Instead, they serve as records of ownership of particular digital goods.

Soulbound Tokens For Appreciation

Soulbound Tokens are a special kind of blockchain asset that can't be bought, sold or transferred to another blockchain wallet. The DGP is collaborating with GuardianLink on the launch of a volunteer organisation called "Friends of Culture," said Arjun Reddy, co-founder of the company, as reported by The Hindu.

This organisation will increase youth involvement in heritage preservation together with Idol Wing CID and give them the opportunity to receive Soulbound Tokens in appreciation for their work.

Also Read: Children's Tryst With Democracy: Kids Discuss Issues From Drinking Water To Infrastructure During 'Makkala Grama Sabha'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jayali Wavhal
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Tamil Nadu 
Idol Wing 
Police Dept 
Digital Medals 

Must Reads

Was Nidhi Razdan Schooled By Jiocare Over Her Unpaid Bills? No, Viral Image Is Morphed
Idol Wing Of Tamil Police Gives Digital Medals To Outstanding Team Members, First State In World To Do So
No, This Viral Video Does Not Show Women Fighting Over Boyfriend In Bihar; Viral Video Is From Punjab
Centre Directs FM Channels To Refrain From Airing Content That Glorifies Drugs, Weapons & Gang Culture
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X