Idol Wing Of Tamil Police Gives Digital Medals To Outstanding Team Members, First State In World To Do So

The Idol Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police Department awarded "Soulbound Tokens" to its top team members, a first for an Indian government departmemt.



For this, the Tamil Nadu Police collaborated with GuardianLink, a non-fungible token (NFT) start-up which has offices in Singapore and Chennai.

Digital Medals As Reward

The concept of 'digital medal' is a version of the NFT, which are digital assets that are produced using the same kind of programming that is used for producing cryptocurrencies.

K Jayanth Murali, IPS, Director General of Police, Idol Wing CID, Tamil Nadu, issued the tokens to the outstanding team of officers. The recipients of the prize were DSP Muthuraja, DSP Mohan, SSI Ramalingam, HC Reagan, and Laxmikant.



According to a press release issued by the department, "These Idol Wing CID investigators conducted thorough investigations, resulting in the return of invaluable artefacts of our heritage and culture." The 'Digital Medals' will motivate police officers in the Idol wing to make exceptional contributions. "Digital rewards will only augment the existing reward system and will not replace any of the existing rewards in the police Department. Digital rewards will only serve as an additional incentive to encourage and motivate officers to give their best", the press release added, reports The Times of India.

Since these tokens are "non-fungible," they cannot be traded or exchanged like other cryptographic assets. Instead, they serve as records of ownership of particular digital goods.

Soulbound Tokens For Appreciation

Soulbound Tokens are a special kind of blockchain asset that can't be bought, sold or transferred to another blockchain wallet. The DGP is collaborating with GuardianLink on the launch of a volunteer organisation called "Friends of Culture," said Arjun Reddy, co-founder of the company, as reported by The Hindu.

This organisation will increase youth involvement in heritage preservation together with Idol Wing CID and give them the opportunity to receive Soulbound Tokens in appreciation for their work.

Also Read: Children's Tryst With Democracy: Kids Discuss Issues From Drinking Water To Infrastructure During 'Makkala Grama Sabha'