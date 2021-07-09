Uplifting

Hyderabad's Social Activist Honoured With UK Award For Feeding 1500 People Daily

Presented by the British government, the award is given to the outstanding individual volunteers who make a positive difference through their services to the community around them.

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana   |   9 July 2021 9:03 AM GMT
Writer : Tashafi Nazir | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Hyderabads Social Activist Honoured With UK Award For Feeding 1500 People Daily

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

Syed Osman Azhar Maqsusi, a social activist from Hyderabad, has recently been granted the prestigious United Kingdoms Commonwealth Points of Light Award for his initiative 'Hunger Has No Religion'. The hunger drive feeds about 1,500 people every day in five cities across the country, The New Indian Express reported.

Presented by the British government, the award is given to the outstanding individual volunteers who make a positive difference through their services to the community around them.

"Azhar's contribution to society is incredible and has meant the difference between a meal or no meal for millions. There are many similar missions of selfless sacrifice and service, some emerging as a result of the pandemic, but the powerful 'Hunger has no Religion' has run for eight years, reaching the most vulnerable and delivering a powerful underlying message to all. I cannot be happier for him and members of the Sani Welfare Foundation," The New Indian Express quoted Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner, Hyderabad as saying.

According to Republic World, the 41-year-old began his campaign in 2011 after seeing a sickly old hungry woman. Realising that there must be many like her, the Hyderabad resident started his hunger drive. He started the 'Hunger has no religion' initiative in his neighbourhood with his wife cooking food for the poverty-stricken for several months.

'Do Roti'

Expanding his initiative, he then began serving food to other South Indian cities. He also started the 'Do roti campaign', asking people to carry two chapatis extra when they step out of their homes and give them to the needy. During the Covid induced lockdown, he distributed food packets to people living in poverty and opened several distribution counters across Hyderabad to ensure no one sleeps empty stomach.

Grateful for the support of his family, friends and others, Maqsusi said that he would continue to carry out his services till he eradicates hunger from the society.

"I am thankful that the Almighty has chosen me to feed people. I have fed the poor for ten years now and will continue this until hunger is eradicated," Maqsusi said.

Azhar says he was poor himself when he started the initiative. He is still working from Hyderabad because he feels that hunger has surged after the lockdown.

Also Read: Girl's Bravery Prevents Robbery At ATM In Madhya Pradesh


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian