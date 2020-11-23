Uplifting

Hyderabad Woman Volunteers To Help Stray Dogs, Bears Their Expenses From Her Savings

Shailaja who was initially scared of dogs has now developed a special bond with them after her family brought a stray puppy home.

Andhra Pradesh   |   23 Nov 2020
Image Credits: ANI Twitter

An IT professional from Hyderabad, who was moved by the pitiful conditions of stray animals, has come forward to volunteer for the voiceless creatures.

Shailaja spends her free time volunteering for animal rescue and sterilization. Her journey to rescuing strays started with the adoption of a puppy back in 2018. Now, she spends her personal savings for bearing the medical expenses and food for the stray animals.

She further informed that with the lack of proper knowledge about animal welfare, she just used to feed or vaccinate them. Later, she also started to protect the newborn puppies and tried to take some of them.

Even though she tried her best to help them, it was difficult for her to adopt all of them. She also recalled a similar incident when she decided to quit her job in hotel management to save the life of a dog who was in a very severe health condition.

After taking care of the dog for nearly nine months, the dog was immediately sterilized and adopted. Post this incident, she started to regularly sterilize the dogs, along with feeding as well as vaccinating them.

She further added that she was not sure about how to start working with dog catchers. However, she maintained the count of male and female dogs in her locality and also the number of dogs who had been sterilized. The non-sterilized dogs are taken to private veterinary hospitals.

At present, she is working for the stray dogs in Himayatnagar. Now, most of the stray dogs in the area are vaccinated and sterilized. Her work often lands her in difficult situations but she wants to continue working on this cause.

