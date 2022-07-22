Hyderabad Mosque Allots Space For Dialysis Centre, Offers Free Treatment To Underprivileged People

In a first, a mosque in Hyderabad has allotted space on its premises for establishing a full-fledged haemodialysis unit. Located in the Langar Houz area, Masjid-e-Mohammadia houses a state-of-the-art free dialysis centre that mainly caters to the underprivileged sections of society, irrespective of caste, creed and colour.

The centre is set up by two NGOs - Helping Hand Foundation and SEED US. It has five latest Fresenius brand machines and plans to acquire five more devices in the next three months.



Previously, the NGOs have set up six primary health centres and an old-age home in mosques.

Facility For Onsite Emergencies

The classy centre, designed like a corporate hospital, has separate access for dialysis patients and is equipped with high-quality equipment, clinical care, and a facility to manage onsite emergencies, The New Indian Express reported.



The unit is being run under the medical supervision of Dr Shoeb Ali Khan, a leading consultant nephrologist and a kidney transplant surgeon. A medical doctor, dialysis technicians, ANMs, and an ambulance will be available daily at the centre from 8 am to 8 pm.



"We have invested about ₹45 lakh for the initial setup of this unit. About ₹2 lakh per month will be managed by the Helping Hand Foundation," said Mazhar Hussaini of SEED. To register for free dialysis, one can call on the number-9603540864.



An estimated 50,000 patients are undergoing dialysis in the city. With chronic kidney disease (CKD) rising significantly in villages and cities, many patients and their families face a double edge sword, loss of income of the bread-earner and high cost of treatment. Many people do not have white ration cards, a prerequisite for free health insurance.



Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hand Foundation told The Siasat Daily that preference will be given to patients who require up to two sessions per week. "Thirty patients will be enrolled initially, resulting in a saving of ₹1 crore of critical healthcare expenses per year," he said.

