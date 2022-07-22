All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Hyderabad Mosque Allots Space For Dialysis Centre, Offers Free Treatment To Underprivileged People

Image Credits: Just Dial, The New Indian Express

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Hyderabad Mosque Allots Space For Dialysis Centre, Offers Free Treatment To Underprivileged People

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Telangana,  22 July 2022 11:24 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The classy centre, designed like a corporate hospital, has separate access for dialysis patients and is equipped with high-quality equipment, clinical care, and a facility to manage onsite emergencies.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a first, a mosque in Hyderabad has allotted space on its premises for establishing a full-fledged haemodialysis unit. Located in the Langar Houz area, Masjid-e-Mohammadia houses a state-of-the-art free dialysis centre that mainly caters to the underprivileged sections of society, irrespective of caste, creed and colour.

The centre is set up by two NGOs - Helping Hand Foundation and SEED US. It has five latest Fresenius brand machines and plans to acquire five more devices in the next three months.

Previously, the NGOs have set up six primary health centres and an old-age home in mosques.

Facility For Onsite Emergencies

The classy centre, designed like a corporate hospital, has separate access for dialysis patients and is equipped with high-quality equipment, clinical care, and a facility to manage onsite emergencies, The New Indian Express reported.

The unit is being run under the medical supervision of Dr Shoeb Ali Khan, a leading consultant nephrologist and a kidney transplant surgeon. A medical doctor, dialysis technicians, ANMs, and an ambulance will be available daily at the centre from 8 am to 8 pm.

"We have invested about ₹45 lakh for the initial setup of this unit. About ₹2 lakh per month will be managed by the Helping Hand Foundation," said Mazhar Hussaini of SEED. To register for free dialysis, one can call on the number-9603540864.

An estimated 50,000 patients are undergoing dialysis in the city. With chronic kidney disease (CKD) rising significantly in villages and cities, many patients and their families face a double edge sword, loss of income of the bread-earner and high cost of treatment. Many people do not have white ration cards, a prerequisite for free health insurance.

Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hand Foundation told The Siasat Daily that preference will be given to patients who require up to two sessions per week. "Thirty patients will be enrolled initially, resulting in a saving of ₹1 crore of critical healthcare expenses per year," he said.

Also Read: SC Allows Termination Of Pregnancy At 24 Weeks, Says 'Can't Deny Right To Abortion To Unmarried Woman'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Hyderabad Mosque 
Dialysis Centre 
Free Treatment 
Underprivileged People 

Must Reads

This Man Driving Kerala CM Is Lulu Chairman's Chauffeur? No, UAE Minister, Al Zeyoudi Misidentified As A Driver
Hyderabad Mosque Allots Space For Dialysis Centre, Offers Free Treatment To Underprivileged People
Zee News Shared 7 Yr Old Video Of Sonia Gandhi As Recent Reply To ED Summons
MP Govt's Solar Initiatives Are Laudable, Set Good Example For Others; Says Former Norway Environment Minister
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X