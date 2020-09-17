Hyderabad: Lady Constable Wins Praise For Feeding Homeless Mother, Nursing Her Baby

In a heartwarming gesture, a lady constable from Hyderabad went beyond her call of duty to help a homeless 19-year-old woman and also nursed her three-month-old baby.

On Friday, September 11, when the Moghalpura Police Station received information about the child, the lady constable, identified as B Rajya along with other cops rushed to the spot.



They not only rescued the baby but also her mother, Sana Banu. Sana was reportedly unable to walk or speak to them due to weakness.

Respects for #Hyderabad lady constable who went out of her way & fed a homeless 19YO woman & nurse her 15-day-old daughter, cementing the fact a mother's love knows no bounds.



The cops decided to bring her to the station and Rajya fed the woman with her own hands and cradled the child.



Sharing the photograph, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar wrote, "Moghalpura PS found an unidentified lady with 3 months baby without food. Our lady constable officer could not resist herself and brought them to PS and fed them by her own hands. Looking at this, eyes became wet of all those present. Felt so proud of the colour of khakhi."

According to reports, the woman, Sana Banu and her daughter have been sent to an orphanage.



