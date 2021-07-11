This Hyderabad Couple Has Been Fixing Potholes From Their Own Pocket Since Last 11 Years

To make roads free of potholes, an old couple from Hyderabad has taken the matter into their own hands and have been fixing potholes of the city's streets for the last 11 years.

To top it, the couple has spent the entire money from their own pockets to put an end to the growing number of accidents that motorists and commuters face routinely.



73-year-old Gangadhar Tilak Katnam, along with his wife Venkateshwari Katnam (64), set out on roads every day in their car, or what they call it as a 'Pothole Ambulance', and fill up potholes where ever they find one, news agency ANI reported.



"I decided to fix it myself. I'm using money from my pension. I have filled over 2,000 potholes till now and spent about ₹40 lakh," says Gangadhar.

One Man Army: 'Road Doctor'

Popularly known as the 'Road Doctor', Gangadhar said that he decided to address the issue after witnessing several accidents due to the same reason.



"Initially, I tried to complain about the issue with the police and the Municipality officials, but all of them turned a blind eye. That is when I decided to six these potholes all by myself," he told ANI.



After working for the Indian Railways for 35 years, Tilak, along with his wife, had shifted to Hyderabad and joined a software company as an engineer. After seeing the condition of the roads in the city, he quit his job. Instead of taking up a job, he rather decided to work on improving the roads.



Looking at his efforts, Tilak said, the government officials have also come forward and provided him with the necessary material.



Apart from this, Tilak also runs an organisation called 'Sramadhan' where people make donations voluntarily and help fill the potholes.

"Many problems can be solved very easily if everyone starts helping each other. Road by road, we make a difference," he added.

