Hyderabad Cop Feeds Homeless Children Wins Hearts On Social Media

The constable's noble gesture also aught the eye of the Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, who felicitated him. The video was also tweeted by the Telangana State police

"I found them searching for food late on Monday night. My dinner that night got delayed by an hour, but there were chances that they would have gone to bed empty stomach had I not given them food," The New Indian Express quoted constable S Mahesh Kumar as saying.

Several police officers have gone beyond their call of duty to help the people in grief amid this massive humanitarian crisis. Recently a video of a Hyderabad traffic constable feeding a homeless kid from his lunchbox had gone viral. The emotional video left social media awestruck.

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus is back on the frontline workers and their commitment to their duty. After doctors and medical workers, it is the police who are working in the hot summer days to ensure people follow lockdown.

#ActOfKindness Panjagutta Traffic Police Constable Mr. Mahesh while performing patrolling duty @Somajiguda noticed two children requesting others for food at the road side, immediately he took out his lunch box & served food to the hungry children. pic.twitter.com/LTNjihUawn

In the video, the constable can be seen giving paper plates to the two toddlers, and then he opens his lunch box and serves them some rice and curry. The joy could be seen on the children's face as Mahesh Kumar served them.

According to the report, the children and their father were thrown out of their rented home as they could not pay the rent. The man recently lost his wide due to which he could not go to work. Mahesh Kumar was patrolling near the Yashoda hospital area in Somajiguda when he saw the man and children. Later, he again saw them at Monappa Island junction sitting on the roadside searching for food. When he asked them why they were out during lockdown, the man said his children were hungry, and they were searching for food.

"They had money to buy food, but as all shops were closed, they could not get any. I got two plates from the hospital canteen and served them my food," said Mahesh. The family Mahesh helped is very poor and often search for food. They survive most of the times on leftover but not always do they get sufficient food to eat.

Amid the pandemic, many people like Mahesh Kumar have emerged as heroes through their heartwarming generous gestures. Avinash Khemka from Cuttack is distributing cooked meals to COVID patients under home isolation who have no one to rely on for care. Javed Khan from Bhopal has converted his autorickshaw into an ambulance with a pulse oximeter, oxygen cylinder and other medical supplies. An anonymous octogenarian woman is donating food to police personnel on COVID duty in Thiruvananthapuram.