Now, Enjoy Exciting Performances While Adhering To COVID Protocols With 'Home Theatre'

Theatres across the country went dark as the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Owing to the nature of an art form that needed the audience to be physically present - which was no longer permitted due to the pandemic - the performance act was one of the first to be discontinued.

However, with the number of cases declining and the vaccination drive gaining a strong foothold, one of the theatre artists is trying to revive the culture with his newest initiative—Home Theatre.

"A small group of five people can go to any home and tell a narrative," says Kuljeet Singh, founder of Atelier and a well-known theatre artist.

Having worked in the theatre industry for almost 25 years, Singh is attempting to resurrect the theatre sector with his initiative.

What Is The Idea?

Home Theatre is a new effort that seeks to decentralize the concept of a specific stage and the number of people required to fill the theatre. It's the concept of portable theatre; bringing a group of theatrical artists to your door to perform, and you may invite a number of your neighbors. All you have to do is provide refreshment and a modest amount of money as a gesture of your appreciation.



"In the first half of 2020, average sales, number of performances, and new production titles all fell by 50 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. There was a 51 per cent drop in income, a 56 per cent drop in returns, and a 49 per cent drop in new production titles, while the number of full-time employees declined by 12 per cent.

The pandemic has had a significant impact on the cultural and creative sectors, with the Performing Arts industry taking the brunt of the devastation. Many elements of our lives have been affected by the global epidemic, including our health, as well as our economic and social well-being," Singh shared.



Speaking about getting out of the comfort zone, Singh said, "When you're at your lowest, you're willing to attempt new and strange things to survive and thrive, just as many people did when they lost their jobs during the epidemic. Home Theatre is a new source of optimism for the resuscitation of the theatre business and artists."



"Artists and audiences can enjoy an exciting performance in the comfort of their own homes while adhering to all COVID protocols with Home Theatre," he added.

