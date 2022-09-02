All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Harmony On Display! Hindus & Muslims Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Together In Karnatakas Mandya

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational), Twitter/ DBMCI

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Harmony On Display! Hindus & Muslims Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Together In Karnataka's Mandya

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Karnataka,  2 Sep 2022 9:40 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The 10-day event was conducted with great pomp as offering prayers (pooja) and distribution of food items (prasad) were in full swing to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

At a time when Karnataka is marred with communal polarisation, the Mandya district has showcased a different picture altogether, with Hindus and Muslims coming together to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Setting an example of communal harmony, people installed an idol of Lord Ganesha and decorated the pandal with flowers and garlands. The 10-day event was conducted with great pomp as offering prayers (pooja) and distribution of food items (prasad) were in full swing to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm.

Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi Together

Mohammad Zakir, a local resident, said that they have been celebrating the festival for the last 17 years, and through this tradition, they want to give out the message of communal harmony, reported Hindustan Times.

Zakir said, "Harmony and love are more important than any other communal thing; we wanted to establish the Ganesha idol and give a message to society. We have been doing it for the last 17 years. There was not much communal atmosphere and Hindu Muslim issues earlier; it started only due to politics. I would like to request whoever creates such tensions to please allow us to live peacefully."

Why There's Controversy?

The controversy over the Ganesh Chaturthi festival was fuelled in Karnataka after Hindu groups sought permission to hold celebrations at two Idgah grounds. The demand to carry festivities at disputed grounds such as Idgah Maidans in Hubli and Bengaluru led to bitter legal battles between the two sides.

The Karnataka High Court, on Tuesday, granted permission for festival celebrations at the Idgah Maidans in Hubli, followed by the installation of an idol on Wednesday. However, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected a similar plea for celebrations at the Idgah ground in Chamrajpet, Bengaluru.

Also Read: Know Everything About Laxman Narasimhan, Starbucks' New Indian-Born CEO

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Ganesh Chaturthi 
Communal Harmony 
Karnataka 
Mandya District 

Must Reads

No, People Did Not Raise Bhupesh Baghel Zindabad Slogan During Tejasvi Surya's Rally; Viral Video Is Edited
The "Manmohan Singh Scholarship" Is Awarded By Cambridge, Not Oxford.
Is Delhi Model Virtual School The First Virtual School In India? No, Viral Claim By Arvind Kejriwal Is False
Know How This EdTech Startup Is Empowering Indian Youth By Providing Overall Career Guidance
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X