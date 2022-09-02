Harmony On Display! Hindus & Muslims Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Together In Karnataka's Mandya

At a time when Karnataka is marred with communal polarisation, the Mandya district has showcased a different picture altogether, with Hindus and Muslims coming together to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Setting an example of communal harmony, people installed an idol of Lord Ganesha and decorated the pandal with flowers and garlands. The 10-day event was conducted with great pomp as offering prayers (pooja) and distribution of food items (prasad) were in full swing to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm.

Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi Together

Mohammad Zakir, a local resident, said that they have been celebrating the festival for the last 17 years, and through this tradition, they want to give out the message of communal harmony, reported Hindustan Times.

Zakir said, "Harmony and love are more important than any other communal thing; we wanted to establish the Ganesha idol and give a message to society. We have been doing it for the last 17 years. There was not much communal atmosphere and Hindu Muslim issues earlier; it started only due to politics. I would like to request whoever creates such tensions to please allow us to live peacefully."

Why There's Controversy?

The controversy over the Ganesh Chaturthi festival was fuelled in Karnataka after Hindu groups sought permission to hold celebrations at two Idgah grounds. The demand to carry festivities at disputed grounds such as Idgah Maidans in Hubli and Bengaluru led to bitter legal battles between the two sides.

The Karnataka High Court, on Tuesday, granted permission for festival celebrations at the Idgah Maidans in Hubli, followed by the installation of an idol on Wednesday. However, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected a similar plea for celebrations at the Idgah ground in Chamrajpet, Bengaluru.

