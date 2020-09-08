Himachal Pradesh: State's Only Woman Bus Driver Helps People Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the only woman driver in Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is now serving the people in the state capital Shimla.

Seema Thakur, who lives with her father, mother and brother, said she is proud to drive one of the 3,100 buses of the HRTC. The lone woman driver among a total of 8,813 employees of HRTC, Seema added that she felt happy to be a part of the team of frontline warriors amid the coronavirus crisis.

"I am the first woman bus driver in the state of Himachal Pradesh. I joined HRTC as a driver on May 5, 2016. I am serving amid the COVID-19 period too. Doctors, nurses and police women are also serving right now. I feel I am fulfilling a similar kind of duty," Seema told ANI.

Seema added that while she is in constant fear due to COVID-19, she is taking all safety precautions.

"I feel happy to serve the people as a bus driver. I do have a constant fear when I enter home after my duty but we are trying to follow all precautions and guidelines. I would appeal to everyone that we need to practice self-discipline to keep ourselves safe from coronavirus," she said.

Amid the lockdown and after, Seema helped the people by running a special local bus after the state transport corporation gave the go-ahead to resume bus services with 100 per cent seating capacity. The local residents and commuters are also impressed with Seema's service towards the citizens amid the pandemic.

"It is a proud moment and I feel happy that a young girl is serving the people during the times of COVID-19. She is a brave girl and the only woman driver in the region. I would tell others to come forward and serve humanity and make Himachal Pradesh a proud state," Meena Adhikari, an elderly woman commuter in the bus, said.