Himachal Pradesh: Government School Principal To Sponsor Air & Rail Travel For Toppers

Several experts in the field of education believe that rewarding progress goes a long way in ensuring the development of the student and helping make them consistent with their efforts. In a similar example, the principal of a government school in Himachal Pradesh has decided to reward the toppers in his school with a memorable experience that they can learn from.

Sponsoring Trips Our Of His Own Pocket

Sandeep Sharma, Principal at the Government Senior Secondary School in Balag, Shimla, has announced free air, rail and road trips for the toppers from Classes 6 to 12. Sharma believes that the reward will help motivate the students to continue being consistent with their efforts while also encouraging other students to excel in their studies.

Sharma has stated that he will be sponsoring the trips out of his own pocket without seeking help from the government. On average, a government school principal in Himachal Pradesh earns ₹5 lakh annually.

A few years ago, Sharma spent ₹10 lakh on renovating Cheog Government Senior Secondary School, his alma mater.

Rewarding Ticket To Chandigarh, Dharamsala & Delhi

The quiet village of Balag is situated on the Kotkhai-Solan road, some 60 km from Shimla. With less than 100 households, the village is tucked away deep in the Theog Tehsil. In such a milieu, an educational trip to other states will help motivate students, believes Sharma. He said the idea is to create healthy competition among the students and motivate them to work hard, reports India Today.

"This will not only lift their spirits but also give them exposure as not many of them have visited big cities. The students are already thrilled," he said.

Those who top the exams for Class 11 and 12 will be treated to air travel to either Dharamsala or Chandigarh, whereas those topping the exams for Classes 9 and 10 will go on a trip to Delhi by Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express. Students who secure the highest marks in Classes 6, 7, and 8 will travel to Chandigarh via road.

Also Read: Relief For Differently-Abled Citizens As Chennai Installs Permanent Ramp At Marina Beach