A Colonial Era Building In Ahmedabad Is Being Restored To Build Innovation Centre For Underprivileged Girls

A 150-year-old heritage building in Khamasa of Ahmedabad is undergoing restoration and transformed into an innovation centre in order to benefit underprivileged girls. In partnership with the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LxS Foundation has taken the responsibility of developing this building. Reportedly, the estimated cost of the development is ₹ 3.2 crores.

Sanskriti Panchal is the Co-Founder of LxS. She has also been working as an architect on this restoration project. She said, "It was a girls' college but was abandoned following the 2001 earthquake. Thus, the government was compelled to shift it to a new building."

Panchal also noted that the building was built by a colonial architect. In the past, it has sustained the structural damage of the 2011 earthquake. In 2018, LxS decided that they would restore the building.

Following this, they approached the education minister of the state. According to a report by ANI, she said that the innovation centre would be completed in the next two years.



People-Centric Solution

The architect further elaborated on the foundation of the project when she said that each of these heritage restorations has to work for people. According to her, there is one common misconception that all people have.

Heritage is considered to be something that is supposed to make people proud of their past. However, Panchal presented a differing opinion. She suggested that we rewind the fact that heritage is something that respects our past. It must be thought of as something to make us proud of our present and future.

The architect hoped that the restoration would empower the girls in the vicinity of the building.

She also emphasised that the project will significantly benefit the people. The core concept behind their work is the inclusion of the communities. It is an essential part of the conserving of heritage.

