#HereForGood: An Ecosystem Of Initiatives To Build Sustainable Lives For Disadvantaged Communities
India is a country blessed with many forms of natural resources! However, with chronic mismanagement, today the country faces a number of water, sanitation and lack of healthcare issues standing in the way of its overall development. A number of disadvantaged communities in the country severely lack access to safe drinking water, hygiene practices, affordable healthcare and sustainable systems to enhance their livelihoods. Reportedly, 23% of women drop out of school after attaining puberty.
Standard Chartered India through its sustainability initiatives, has channelised a number of programmes to address the urgency of spreading awareness and building a nexus of effective management through thought leadership, innovation and implementation. By being #HereForGood, Standard Chartered has today touched the lives of as many as 4 million Indians. The larger ecosystem of sustainability initiatives by Standard Chartered has four fundamental verticals, including 'Seeing is Believing', 'Futuremakers by Standard Chartered', 'WASHE' and 'Fight against COVID-19'. Through the multiple defining initiatives, Standard Chartered has been able to bridge the gap to enable communities for their bright future.
The 'Seeing is Believing by Standard Chartered' initiative is helping others see the world by reducing preventable blindness. Under this initiative, many like Pratima Sikdar suffering from cataract or Puja Padul suffering from Diplopia have been able to receive the gift of vision.
Additionally, the Futuremakers by Standard Chartered initiative has been consistently empowering girls and women through life skill training and education. With an aim to eliminate educational inequality in India, a holistic development model has been put together to invest in education and skills which has currently touched the lives of over 1,30,000 adolescent girls through different quality delivery models like tech, sports and gender parity.
The WASHE initiative, on the other hand, is addressing India's chronic mismanagement of water resources by water conservation, by providing sustainable water solutions to the disadvantaged communities, through solar water ATMs and by promoting menstrual sanitation and hygiene among adolescent girls to ensure their retention at schools. In addition, Standard Chartered has been #HereForGood even in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by helping restore the livelihood of daily wage labourers, distribution of ration and meals and supporting innovation and development of affordable prototypes of ventilators.
By being #HereForGood, Standard Chartered has demonstrated a serious commitment in helping communities to lead quality lives with access to all the basic necessities. It takes effective planning, versatile management and sincere intent to build action-based problem-solving initiatives. As individuals, we can come together to support the change by engaging, educating, spreading awareness and being #HereForGood. The Logical Indian appreciates the effort of Standard Chartered in its bid to make living sustainable for all.