HereForGood: An Ecosystem Of Initiatives To Build Sustainable Lives For Disadvantaged Communities

India is a country blessed with many forms of natural resources! However, with chronic mismanagement, today the country faces a number of water, sanitation and lack of healthcare issues standing in the way of its overall development. A number of disadvantaged communities in the country severely lack access to safe drinking water, hygiene practices, affordable healthcare and sustainable systems to enhance their livelihoods. Reportedly, 23% of women drop out of school after attaining puberty.



Standard Chartered India through its sustainability initiatives, has channelised a number of programmes to address the urgency of spreading awareness and building a nexus of effective management through thought leadership, innovation and implementation. By being #HereForGood, Standard Chartered has today touched the lives of as many as 4 million Indians. The larger ecosystem of sustainability initiatives by Standard Chartered has four fundamental verticals, including 'Seeing is Believing', 'Futuremakers by Standard Chartered', 'WASHE' and 'Fight against COVID-19'. Through the multiple defining initiatives, Standard Chartered has been able to bridge the gap to enable communities for their bright future.