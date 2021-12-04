All section
Heartwarming! Unacademy's New Programme Set To Educate 500,000 Girl Students Across India

India,  4 Dec 2021 10:28 AM GMT

The initiative will focus on the girls who are dropouts by providing them knowledge and skills that could be further implemented for the betterment of their community and accomplishing goals and contributing to the Country's Progress.

In a recent advancement, Unacademy has announced its latest programme - Shikshodaya- to educate five lakh meritorious girls students across the country. A National Mega Flagship Initiative, 'Beti Sang Bulandi Ki Ore', has set a goal of imparting education to five lakh girl students.

The initiative will focus on the girls who are dropouts by providing them knowledge and skills that could be further implemented for the betterment of their community and accomplishing goals and contributing to the Country's Progress. The Mega Project aims at spreading awareness around the importance of educating girls.

Educating a girl child is far-reaching and spreads over to her society and family, bringing about positive changes. said Unacademy Group Co-founder Gaurav Munjal

Educational Transformation Through 'Shikshodaya'

"Unacademy's vision is to democratise high-quality education for everyone irrespective of their demographics and economic status. With Shikshodaya, we want to enable some of that transformation and look forward to creating social impact on a large scale by empowering 5 lakh girl students," Munjal said.

According to a report in the Business Standard, Amitabh Kant, the CEO of NITI Aayog, said that the edtech giant can provide innovative, cost-effective methods to transform education and play a decisive role in achieving universal access to quality education for all children.

Education is in the middle of a drastic digital transformation. The internet facilities, digital learning platforms, and mobile phones have strengthened the learning curve, opening up a gateway of opportunities for women to learn and earn through easy methods.

"Women's literacy, participation in the workforce and financial inclusion are crucial components in the economic progress, and education is an integral pillar that contributes towards their empowerment," Pai further added.

About Unacademy

Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini and Himesh Singh in 2015. The Bengaluru based edtech specialises in test preparation for myriad competitive examination competitive examinations, including civil service, engineering and medical entrance and banking. It has 60,000 educators and 7 lakh active users registered on its platform.

Also Read: Indian Banks Need To Wake Up on Payments, Warns Uday Kotak

X