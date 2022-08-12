Heartwarming Story Of This Swiggy Delivery Agent With Disability Is Winning Hearts

A recent social media post about a man with a disability named Krishnappa Rathod, who works as a Swiggy delivery agent to support his three children, moved many internet users, who responded with offers of help. The delivery executive's story was shared on LinkedIn by a Bengaluru resident, Rohit Kumar Singh.

The Heart-Warming Story

Rohit Kumar Singh wrote that last Sunday, an order he placed on Swiggy was getting delayed. Impatient, he called the delivery executive assigned to him. Singh said the agent assured him in a comforting tone that he would deliver his order soon. He waited a few more minutes, but the delivery person did not arrive, compelling Singh to redial him. From the other end of the line came more reassuring words.

When Singh's order finally arrived, he rushed out of his door, hoping to tell the delivery person how disappointed he was about the delay. But seeing who the delivery person was, it was the customer who felt like apologizing. The delivery agent was, as Singh described, a man in his 40s with "grey hair, trying to balance himself with crutches", reports India Today

Singh said he immediately apologized to the delivery partner for making impatient calls. Then, he sought to know his story.

Making Ends Meet

The Swiggy delivery person, Kishan Rathod, told Singh he had lost his job at a café during the coronavirus pandemic. He added that he could not afford to raise all his children in Bengaluru due to a dire financial crisis. Singh said Mr Rathod has been working "quite graciously" as a delivery executive.

"From getting up in the early morning to working the entire day defying all the odds is the superpower he possesses," Mr Singh said about Mr Rathod. He also added that he spoke to the delivery guy for over 2-3 minutes before he told him, "Sir, I am getting late for my next delivery".

Moved by the delivery person's story, Singh started an initiative to help him. He shared the man's contact number and told his LinkedIn network they could make UPI transfers to him. With over 14,000 likes, the post has won the hearts of netizens. People couldn't stop appreciating the man's optimism and showered the post with good wishes. Some netizens also wrote that they had met Rathod and his outlook on life greatly inspired them.

