Caste discrimination
Heartwarming Story Of This Swiggy Delivery Agent With Disability Is Winning Hearts

Image Credit: LinkedIn

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Heartwarming Story Of This Swiggy Delivery Agent With Disability Is Winning Hearts

Simran Jeet

Writer: Simran Jeet

Simran Jeet

Simran Jeet

Remote Intern

She is a a dedicated and an optimistic person who believes in learning from experience.

See article by Simran Jeet

Karnataka,  12 Aug 2022 8:58 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

A father of three and a swiggy delivery agent, Krishnappa Rathod lost his job at a cafe during the pandemic. The dire situation didn’t dampen Rathod’s spirit, and he now works hard as a delivery agent to make ends meet.

A recent social media post about a man with a disability named Krishnappa Rathod, who works as a Swiggy delivery agent to support his three children, moved many internet users, who responded with offers of help. The delivery executive's story was shared on LinkedIn by a Bengaluru resident, Rohit Kumar Singh.

The Heart-Warming Story

Rohit Kumar Singh wrote that last Sunday, an order he placed on Swiggy was getting delayed. Impatient, he called the delivery executive assigned to him. Singh said the agent assured him in a comforting tone that he would deliver his order soon. He waited a few more minutes, but the delivery person did not arrive, compelling Singh to redial him. From the other end of the line came more reassuring words.

When Singh's order finally arrived, he rushed out of his door, hoping to tell the delivery person how disappointed he was about the delay. But seeing who the delivery person was, it was the customer who felt like apologizing. The delivery agent was, as Singh described, a man in his 40s with "grey hair, trying to balance himself with crutches", reports India Today

Singh said he immediately apologized to the delivery partner for making impatient calls. Then, he sought to know his story.

Making Ends Meet

The Swiggy delivery person, Kishan Rathod, told Singh he had lost his job at a café during the coronavirus pandemic. He added that he could not afford to raise all his children in Bengaluru due to a dire financial crisis. Singh said Mr Rathod has been working "quite graciously" as a delivery executive.

"From getting up in the early morning to working the entire day defying all the odds is the superpower he possesses," Mr Singh said about Mr Rathod. He also added that he spoke to the delivery guy for over 2-3 minutes before he told him, "Sir, I am getting late for my next delivery".

Moved by the delivery person's story, Singh started an initiative to help him. He shared the man's contact number and told his LinkedIn network they could make UPI transfers to him. With over 14,000 likes, the post has won the hearts of netizens. People couldn't stop appreciating the man's optimism and showered the post with good wishes. Some netizens also wrote that they had met Rathod and his outlook on life greatly inspired them.

Also Read: 'Rotis Fit For Dogs'! UP Police Constable Breaks Down Over Poor Quality Of Mess Food

