Caste discrimination
Heartwarming! Chennai Police Personnel Celebrate Birthday Of Infant Rescued From Floods

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

Uplifting
Tamil Nadu,  13 Nov 2021 10:53 AM GMT

A police team led by Ganesh, along with other personnel — Navarathinam, Surya Chandran, Barathi and Muthukrishnan — decorated the school's reception area and celebrated the infant's birthday.

A team of personnel from Thoraipakkam police station in Chennai celebrated the first birthday of a baby girl rescued from floods. The infant was accommodated at a relief camp at the Perungudi Government High School used as a shelter for the people living in flood-prone areas.

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service (TNFRS) personnel and Chennai city police had rescued more than 100 people earlier this week from KPK Nagar and Kallukuttai after water entered their residences, The New Indian Express reported.

The people at risk were shifted to a government primary school in Thoraipakkam. Among those shifted to the relief camp were Lakshmanan, a daily wage worker, his wife Indira and their one-year-old daughter Monica.

"On Wednesday, November 10, we came to know it was Monica's first birthday and her family had planned to celebrate it. But the incessant rains did not let it happen," Sub-Inspector of Police, Jai Ganesh told The New Indian Express.

A police team led by Ganesh, along with other personnel — Navarathinam, Surya Chandran, Barathi and Muthukrishnan — decorated the school's reception area and celebrated the infant's birthday.

"When Monica's family was brought to the reception, they were surprised and delighted to see the decorations," said Jai Ganesh.

Chennai Rains

Chennai received nearly five-and-a-half times more than the average rainfall between November 7 and 12.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the city had received 46cm of rainfall during these six days. This is about 491% more than the normal quota of 8 cm in the city, The Hindu reported.

Similarly, the State recorded an overall rainfall of 10 cm during the recent rain spell triggered by the depression, a 142% excess of the normal for the week.

Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain over the city for the next two days.

