'Heartfelt Bond!' This Hyderabad Man Has Been Serving 1500 Homeless Since Last 5 Years

Jasper Paul met with a fateful accident back in 2014 when he was just 19 but surprisingly survived without a single scratch on his body. Two years after the incident, when he was passing by the accident site, he came across an elderly woman on the street. The gruesome wounds on her body, crawling worms, and the gloomy weather moved him to bits. Right at that moment, Paul had an epiphany regarding the purpose of his life.

He helped the woman and cleaned her wound. Later, Paul took her to a nearby hospital where she was admitted for medical care. He also filmed a video of the whole incident and later shared it across social media. The video went viral and reached the woman's family who had been searching for her for a long.



Building Haven For The Destitute



This incident gave rise to a social activist who made it his mission to provide medical care and a haven to the destitute and the abandoned.

In March 2017, Paul founded an organisation called "The Second Chance"—a shelter home dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating the sick, left out, and needy persons. The NGO started as a small-scale movement in Hyderabad based on locally sourced funds.

According to his profile in Milaap-a crowdfunding platform, Paul's mission of rescuing and rehabilitating the destitute is being operated from three centres based in Hyderabad. The main branch, which is in Sainikpuri, can accommodate about 10-15 sick and severely ill people and has basic medical facilities. The second centre is more of a rehabilitation home located in Ghatkesar which is located on the city outskirts and can accommodate about 50 people. The third branch is at Keesara, which can accommodate around 30 people.

Planning To Expand Its Branches

"We are currently housing 70 residents across these centres. We want to expand more because an increasing number of people are being rescued and we have a place constraint. We have two more centres coming up in the city," the profile stated. The NGO is currently building up more centres and is planning to expand to cities like Visakhapatnam and Adilabad.

Paul's life and work partner Therisa Gopi would accompany him initially as a volunteer on rescue operations to provide a sense of security and comfort to the female destitute. Most homeless people suffer from physical wounds, mental stress, and social abandonment. So, it's crucial to build a rapport and gain trust and confidence among them.

The social activist, while speaking to the media, stated that his team consists of at least 20 members and doctors are available on-call during emergencies. The team has rescued over 100 people and accommodated them in the shelter houses. Several have also been reconnected with their families.

Every aspect related to the health of the rescued individuals including hospital visits, routine checkups, diagnosis, and surgeries is borne by Paul's organisation. Last rites of the people who pass away at the rehabilitation are also done according to religious practices through proper intimation to the cops.



By generous contribution, the organisation is able to feed 150 people at their shelter homes three meals daily, besides providing medical assistance and nourishment.atr





Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Cops Pool Money To Fill Deadly Potholes, Re-lay Roads



